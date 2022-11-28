Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Oilers tie it with 5 seconds left, defeat Panthers in OT
Draisaitl scores game-winner after Bouchard's equalizer for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard tied the game late in the 3rd period, Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner, helping the Oilers complete the comeback and win. 05:02 •. Leon Draisaitl scored 22 seconds into overtime after Evan Bouchard tied it with five seconds remaining...
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets shut out Avalanche
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves, and Blake Wheeler had a hat trick and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "[Wheeler's] just been on fire," Hellebuyck said. "His workload and work ethic was so good...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period
There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PANTHERS
FLAMES (9-9-3) vs. PANTHERS (10-8-3) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Panthers:. Points - Matthew Tkachuk (29) Goals - Carter Verhaeghe...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Grab a Point on Terry's Tying Goal, Fall 2-1 in OT to Preds
The Ducks fought back to tie the game in the third period, but Roman Josi scored the game-winning goal in overtime, clinching a 2-1 win for the Nashville Predators tonight at Bridgestone Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. Despite earning a standings point, the Ducks fell to...
NHL
How the versatility of Roope Hintz benefits the top line
The second round draft pick is praised for being a strong defensive forward who can go head-to-head with the best players in the league. When Pete DeBoer started training camp in Cedar Park this season, he had a few revelations. One was just how big and fast Roope Hintz really...
cbs17
Carolina trades for Golden Knights defenseman Zack Hayes after Ethan Bear experiment fails
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Hurricanes are trying again to build up their blue line by acquiring another young defenseman. Carolina acquired defenseman Zack Hayes from the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations, President and General Manager Don Waddell said. Hayes has played the majority of his career...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Avalanche
WINNIPEG - Two of the hottest teams in the Central Division face off tonight at Canada Life Centre, as the Winnipeg Jets welcome the Colorado Avalanche. Winnipeg's seven wins in their last 10 games is tied for the second most in the division, and is bested by just one team - the Avalanche - who are 8-2-0 in that same span.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers certainly have a flair for the dramatic lately, don't they?. Trailing 3-2 with seconds left on the clock and a faceoff in the offensive zone, the Oilers managed to win the draw and find a wide open Evan Bouchard lurking at the point. The Edmonton defender hammered home the tying goal with 4.4 seconds remaining to send the contest to over time.
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Leo Komarov
Uncle Leo joins episode 35 of the Talkin' Isles podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders winger - and everyone's favorite uncle - Leo Komarov joins episode 35 of the podcast. Greg...
NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
The New York Islanders will take their turn as the visiting team in this matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The Isles beat Philadelphia at home just this past weekend to add to the growing woes of the Flyers. New York is moving in the opposite direction as well, as you’d learn more about below. Will the Islanders go 2-0 this season in their matchup versus Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers give John Tortorella something to smile about? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Islanders-Flyers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:30 PM ET.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 30.11.22
A quick recap of Wednesday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After kicking off their five-game homestand with a 6-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, the Flames were back on the ice on Wednesday for a quick skate. The following lines and pairings were used during practice:. Lines.
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 30.11.22
They are, in fact, they are the hottest team in the AHL, with a recent record of 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. The offence has been lethal lately and the powerplay formidable. The Wranglers came into the week tied for the most goals scored in the league with 70, and possessing a powerplay which, currently at 29.3% efficiency, is best in the west.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Hurricanes
BLUES The St. Louis Blues are looking to rebound in front of their home crowd on Thursday before setting off on a three-game road trip. Falling 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday, Robert Thomas absence was felt in the difficulty they faced capitalizing on scoring chances. With Thomas participating...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blackhawks
The Oilers begin back-to-back road games on Wednesday against the Blackhawks at the United Center. The Edmonton Oilers begin back-to-back games on Wednesday night at the United Center against the Chicago Blackhawks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West & 360 or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network,...
FOX Sports
Vesey, Goodrow lead Rangers to 3-1 win over Senators
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow gave New York a two-goal lead midway through the second period, and the Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night. Chris Kreider also scored and Ryan Lindgren had three assists to help the Rangers snap a three-game skid...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
Totally 80s: Flyers Edition
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Flyers will stage the 1980s edition of the Throwback Thursday series of nostalgia nights. A host of Flyers Alumni from the decade including the likes of Mark Howe, Dave Poulin, J.J. Daigneault, Terry Carkner and Kjell Samuelsson will be part of celebration of one of the most successful decades in franchise history.
