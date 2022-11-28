Two years ago my family and I moved all the way from Louisiana to Pennsylvania, leaving my huge family behind in the South. While we used to see my siblings, parents, nieces, nephews, and extended family for the holidays, we now just celebrate with our little nuclear family. I know that we aren’t alone in this situation; many families live too far from their relatives or simply can’t make the trip to visit them for the holidays. So, how can you avoid the holiday blues and keep this time of the year special when your relatives aren’t close by?

