realestatedaily-news.com
SonderCare BHS Buys Office Building for $2.2 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, (November 30, 2022) - SonderCare Behavioral Health bought the building it occupied at 6390 E Broadway Blvd. in Tucson for $2.2 million ($101 PSF). The two-story office building is 21,820 square feet, built in 1980 on 1.21 acres with 80 parking spaces. The building previously had 3 tenants,...
Lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson
A new lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson, along with hundreds of jobs, if the Pima County Board of Supervisors gives the plan the green light.
buffalonynews.net
Flair Airlines Connects Canadians and Americans With Canada's First Direct Flights to Tucson, Arizona
Flair Airlines, Canada's third largest domestic airline, is excited to connect Canadians and Americans with Canada's first direct route to Tucson, Arizona. Weekly service from Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Prince George, London, and Windsor to Tucson begins November 30, 2022. One-way fares starting from $99 CAD. EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE /...
realestatedaily-news.com
Larsen Baker Sells Summit Hut on Speedway
Larsen Baker through its affiliate East Speedway Plaza, LLC sold the 22,960-square-foot freestanding retail building occupied by Summit Hut, at 5251 E Speedway Blvd. between Craycroft and Rosemont. The building was sold to an affiliate of the Summit Hut operation as an owner user sale and sold for $3,157,000 ($137.50...
realestatedaily-news.com
Avanti Residential and FCP Acquire 382-Unit Omnia at Thomas Apartments in Phoenix
$65 million purchase includes significant capital infusion to further enhance the resident experience at this AISD award-winning project. Phoenix and Denver, CO – November 29, 2022 – Avanti Residential has partnered with FCP in the acquisition of Omnia on Thomas, a 382-unit apartment community in Phoenix, for $65 million. Recognized for its chic and colorful exterior with a coveted American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Adaptive Use Award, the project will receive a fresh capital infusion of approximately $12,000 per unit, largely in interior apartment upgrades.
azbigmedia.com
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
realestatedaily-news.com
DAUM Commercial Directs Acquisition of rare 8-Acre Land Parcel for 126,000 SF Industrial Development in Phoenix
– DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services, a leading provider of commercial real estate services including brokerage, tenant representation, consulting, leasing, sales, and property management, has directed the acquisition of a 7.95-acre land parcel located in Phoenix, Arizona. DAUM assisted industrial developer and REIT Prologis in acquiring the rare infill parcel...
Costco Planning to Open New Store in Arizona
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ABC15, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
realestatedaily-news.com
Larsen Baker Boasts Another Round of Lease Renewals
November 28, 2022 - Larsen Baker is pleased to announce 9,743 square feet of lease activity from the following lease renewals:. Neighborhood Loans renewed 1,546 sf of office space at Cochise Plaza in Sierra Vista. Fast Pay Day Loans renewed 955 sf of retail space at Manzanita Plaza, 3000 W...
Eegee's shuts down Grant and Alvernon location
Eegee's announced it has closed a location at Grand and Alvernon. The store, at 3806 E. Grant Road, shut down Tuesday.
KOLD-TV
Federal COVID-19 relief money set to expire in early 2023; CVS to offer Paxlovid
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Federal COVID-19 money for relief programs is set to run out in early 2023. Between testing, treatment, and vaccines, the costs for people could add up quickly, especially if parts aren’t covered by insurance. Department of Health and Human Services officials say they...
realestatedaily-news.com
Andres “Dre” Rubal Earns MAI Designation and Promotion to Partner at Axia Real Estate Appraisers
TUCSON, ARIZONA, (November 28, 2022) -- Andres “Dre” Rubal earned the Member of Appraisal (MAI) designation in September 2022. The MAI designation is the standard of excellence in commercial appraising requiring a rigorous advanced education schedule, comprehensive exam, years of experience, and a high level of ethics. As...
AZFamily
Mesa couple turns to On Your Side after Chase Bank suddenly closes their accounts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Imagine logging onto your bank account online only to discover your account is frozen, and you can’t get to your own money!. It happened to two different Valley families, and they reached out to On Your Side for help. Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. “It’s like a punch in the gut,” Barb said. “It’s excruciating, because you just want answers. Can you just give me an answer? Can you tell me anything at all? They absolutely will not.” Steve said the situation felt helpless to him and that it left him and his wife confused as to why.
southwestcontemporary.com
Local Tucson Gift Guide 2022
Whether giving or receiving gifts is your love language, you’ll never run out of original Tucson gift options for friends and family this holiday season. This Tucson gift guide goes beyond the knee-jerk choice of a hat emblazoned with a cactus and instead curates unique and original options from the Old Pueblo that will be sure to delight and impress!
AZFamily
An inside look: Amazon location in Arizona preps for Cyber Monday, busy holiday season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cyber Monday spending is expected to top more than $11 billion this year, even as the country deals with 40-year high inflation. From technology to toys, major retailers are slashing prices in hopes you spend big this holiday season. Arizona’s Family visited the newest and largest...
AZFamily
Local Native youth advocacy organization gets $200,000 grant
Cyber Monday in full swing at Amazon's largest Arizona fulfillment center. Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses. Maricopa County officials to meet regarding general election canvass. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Monday is the deadline for Arizona counties to...
azpm.org
Canadian airline is starting new seasonal flights to Tucson
Tucson International Airport welcomes visitors with iconic saguaros and very frequent sunny skies. Many Canadian residents who want to get away from their winter homes like to fly to Hawaii, California or Mexico, but now they can also add Tucson to their list of possible destinations. On November 30th, Flair...
Where to see 'snow' in Tucson this December
'Enchanted Snowfall' is now happening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. starting at 6 p.m.
