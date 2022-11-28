ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realestatedaily-news.com

SonderCare BHS Buys Office Building for $2.2 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, (November 30, 2022) - SonderCare Behavioral Health bought the building it occupied at 6390 E Broadway Blvd. in Tucson for $2.2 million ($101 PSF). The two-story office building is 21,820 square feet, built in 1980 on 1.21 acres with 80 parking spaces. The building previously had 3 tenants,...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff

One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
thisistucson.com

23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵

'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Larsen Baker Sells Summit Hut on Speedway

Larsen Baker through its affiliate East Speedway Plaza, LLC sold the 22,960-square-foot freestanding retail building occupied by Summit Hut, at 5251 E Speedway Blvd. between Craycroft and Rosemont. The building was sold to an affiliate of the Summit Hut operation as an owner user sale and sold for $3,157,000 ($137.50...
TUCSON, AZ
southwestcontemporary.com

Local Tucson Gift Guide 2022

Whether giving or receiving gifts is your love language, you’ll never run out of original Tucson gift options for friends and family this holiday season. This Tucson gift guide goes beyond the knee-jerk choice of a hat emblazoned with a cactus and instead curates unique and original options from the Old Pueblo that will be sure to delight and impress!
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Oro Valley Festival is back with a bang

Dancers, DJs and the man in the red suit will come together for the Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Oro Valley Marketplace. The tree-lighting ceremony...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big plans are coming to Oro Valley Market Place after the Town Council approved zoning amendments for the more than $300 million soon to be Oro Valley Village Center. Plans have been in the works for more than two years. The city held six...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Historic Old Tucson film studio has reopened after two years

TUCSON – It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Canadian airline is starting new seasonal flights to Tucson

Tucson International Airport welcomes visitors with iconic saguaros and very frequent sunny skies. Many Canadian residents who want to get away from their winter homes like to fly to Hawaii, California or Mexico, but now they can also add Tucson to their list of possible destinations. On November 30th, Flair...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Mandarin Grill: A Dining Review

On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I headed for Wokfire Grill at Speedway and Park in Tucson. But we could not find a parking space to save our lives. So we headed north to Grant Road and stopped at Mandarin Grill. I did not know anything about this place but Roy had been here years ago and thought it might be OK.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

December Trend Report: It Helps to Take a Longer View into 2023

Trend Report is a trends and forecast publication now in its 178th edition. In this issue, Predictions for 2023 are made by industry experts on the economy, multifamily, industrial, residential permits and downtown development. With the challenges come opportunities if we step back and take a longer view into 2023.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy