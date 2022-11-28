Read full article on original website
realestatedaily-news.com
SonderCare BHS Buys Office Building for $2.2 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, (November 30, 2022) - SonderCare Behavioral Health bought the building it occupied at 6390 E Broadway Blvd. in Tucson for $2.2 million ($101 PSF). The two-story office building is 21,820 square feet, built in 1980 on 1.21 acres with 80 parking spaces. The building previously had 3 tenants,...
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
thisistucson.com
23 very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season 🎁🌵
'Tis the season for Googling "what to get my sister for Christmas" and reading through list upon list upon list of gift ideas. I wanted to get in on the action, and create a list of very Tucson gifts to give this holiday season (and beyond). Saguaro-shaped earrings, candles that smell like Mount Lemmon, stickers that remind you of home.
realestatedaily-news.com
Larsen Baker Sells Summit Hut on Speedway
Larsen Baker through its affiliate East Speedway Plaza, LLC sold the 22,960-square-foot freestanding retail building occupied by Summit Hut, at 5251 E Speedway Blvd. between Craycroft and Rosemont. The building was sold to an affiliate of the Summit Hut operation as an owner user sale and sold for $3,157,000 ($137.50...
southwestcontemporary.com
Local Tucson Gift Guide 2022
Whether giving or receiving gifts is your love language, you’ll never run out of original Tucson gift options for friends and family this holiday season. This Tucson gift guide goes beyond the knee-jerk choice of a hat emblazoned with a cactus and instead curates unique and original options from the Old Pueblo that will be sure to delight and impress!
Lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson
A new lithium battery gigafactory could be coming to Tucson, along with hundreds of jobs, if the Pima County Board of Supervisors gives the plan the green light.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Oro Valley Festival is back with a bang
Dancers, DJs and the man in the red suit will come together for the Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Oro Valley Marketplace. The tree-lighting ceremony...
Eegee's shuts down Grant and Alvernon location
Eegee's announced it has closed a location at Grand and Alvernon. The store, at 3806 E. Grant Road, shut down Tuesday.
realestatedaily-news.com
Andres “Dre” Rubal Earns MAI Designation and Promotion to Partner at Axia Real Estate Appraisers
TUCSON, ARIZONA, (November 28, 2022) -- Andres “Dre” Rubal earned the Member of Appraisal (MAI) designation in September 2022. The MAI designation is the standard of excellence in commercial appraising requiring a rigorous advanced education schedule, comprehensive exam, years of experience, and a high level of ethics. As...
Three of Pima County's parks on the Loop vandalized
Pima County said the vandalism will cost $5 thousand and the bathroom parts could take up to a month to come in.
Agua Caliente re-opens to the public
Two months to the day after a lightning strike sent hundreds of the park's signature palm trees up in flames, Pima County says Agua Caliente Park is open again to the public.
KOLD-TV
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big plans are coming to Oro Valley Market Place after the Town Council approved zoning amendments for the more than $300 million soon to be Oro Valley Village Center. Plans have been in the works for more than two years. The city held six...
KTAR.com
Historic Old Tucson film studio has reopened after two years
TUCSON – It’s time again to step back into the Old West of Hollywood, with cowpokes and desperadoes, livery stables and a dirt main street lined with burnt adobe buildings. Historic Old Tucson, which was shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, reopened in October under new management. In...
azpm.org
Canadian airline is starting new seasonal flights to Tucson
Tucson International Airport welcomes visitors with iconic saguaros and very frequent sunny skies. Many Canadian residents who want to get away from their winter homes like to fly to Hawaii, California or Mexico, but now they can also add Tucson to their list of possible destinations. On November 30th, Flair...
KGUN 9
17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
southernarizonaguide.com
Mandarin Grill: A Dining Review
On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I headed for Wokfire Grill at Speedway and Park in Tucson. But we could not find a parking space to save our lives. So we headed north to Grant Road and stopped at Mandarin Grill. I did not know anything about this place but Roy had been here years ago and thought it might be OK.
thisistucson.com
A coffee shop is coming to South Tucson, but it's so much more than that
Selina Barajas has deep roots in the city of South Tucson, and those roots along with a strong belief in community and economic development are driving her and her husband to open a coffee shop — Luna y Sol Cafe — in a 3,000-square-foot building. Selina and Abraham...
realestatedaily-news.com
December Trend Report: It Helps to Take a Longer View into 2023
Trend Report is a trends and forecast publication now in its 178th edition. In this issue, Predictions for 2023 are made by industry experts on the economy, multifamily, industrial, residential permits and downtown development. With the challenges come opportunities if we step back and take a longer view into 2023.
Chicago transplants are rooted in Tucson tradition
Tucson is home to many transplants who bring their own backgrounds and traditions. One of the oldest and strongest pipelines to the Old Pueblo comes from Chicago.
1 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened near Old Father and Cortaro around 3 p.m. According to the officials, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.
