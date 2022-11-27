ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 11: L.P. Steamers in Locust Point and Full Tilt Brewing in Govans

By Baltimore Positive
 4 days ago
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: The Dive; Mama’s on the Half Shell; Wico Street Beer Co.

The Dive: A new concept from Sally O’s owner Jesse Sandlin has taken over the space most recently home to Fuisine (and Regal Beagle before that) at 3123 Elliott St. in Canton. Featuring a can’t-miss mural out front by local artist Kait Kluse, The Dive is a casual neighborhood bar offering plenty of throwback vibes—from its spin on a Long Island iced tea to Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga games. Sandlin says the building also used to house Jack’s Bistro, where she worked for a time with chef/owner Ted Stelzenmuller.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mama's on the Half Shell to open a second location

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Canton's Mama's on the Half Shell will open a second location in Foundry Row next year. The popular bar and restaurant that has been a fixture on O'Donnell Square for 19 years will expand to the Owings Mills retail complex by summer. It will be the fourth restaurant to open in the Mama's Restaurant Group, said Jackie McCusker, principal of the Mama's chain, on Wednesday.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City urged to bring louder voice to Annapolis

Chamber members, business reps talk legislative priorities. As anti-crime measures and statewide education funding threaten to take over the entire 2022 Maryland legislative agenda, local business and tourism representatives were urged this week to get involved and to help bring some attention to the Eastern Shore. “What happens over there...
OCEAN CITY, MD
wmar2news

December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/1 - 12:58pm: A 26-year-old man checked into a hospital after being shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Winter Events Will Close Roads Downtown

The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland

Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
COLUMBIA, MD
a-z-animals.com

5 Adorable Puppies in Baltimore To Adopt For Christmas

Christmas is the perfect time to add a four-legged member to your family. If you want to unwrap a box containing an adorable new puppy this holiday season, there are puppies and dogs in need of forever homes in Baltimore, Maryland. Crabcakes and football aren’t the only things that Maryland does — they also take wonderful care of dogs and cats in foster homes while they wait to be adopted. You may just find your next family pet on this lovable list. Be advised, though, that adopting a puppy is a commitment for the life of the animal. Be sure to not make an impulse decision and that your family is ready to take on the duties of loving and caring for your precious new family member for the long haul. Now! Let’s get to puppers!
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Victorian house in Poplar Hill embraces quirkiness with indoor fresh-water spring, stained glass windows, and more.

1211 Poplar Hill Road, Baltimore. Hot House: Quirky Victorian house on Poplar Hill Road. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 2,570 square feet. Asking price: $625,000. What: Poplar Hill is one of those tucked-away neighborhoods which abound in Baltimore City. It’s just south of the city line, off of Falls Road, north of Northern Parkway. You make a turn between two auto repair shops and head up what appears to be almost a donkey track. There, at the intersection of Clark’s Hill and Poplar Hill roads, you will spot this quirky Victorian House, complete with stained glass windows, hardwood floors and a wrap-around porch, all situated on just over an acre of land.
BALTIMORE, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open Harford County location this week

BEL AIR, Md. — Honeygrow, a fast casual chain known for its stir fry and salads, will begin its push into the Baltimore suburbs this week with the opening of a Harford County location. The Philadelphia-based company will open a restaurant at 513 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air Plaza...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’

Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland city named among worst for singles

BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
BALTIMORE, MD

