nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
Police ID 3 Philly men charged in armed robbery of Voorhees Verizon store
Three Philadelphia men have been charged with robbery and kidnapping after tying up Verizon store workers and stealing $40,000 worth of merchandise.
Search for driver who struck pedestrian, SUV in Philadelphia
The search is on for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Philadelphia and then caused a crash one block away.
NBC Philadelphia
Gun-Toting Man Opens Fire During Rush Hour Traffic
Philadelphia police believe road rage led to a man opening fire during rush hour traffic in University City on Monday. Investigators said the man got out of his car on the 3400 block of Market Street and fired several shots into southbound traffic after getting into an altercation with another driver. It happened around 6:30 p.m.
Police investigating video connected to shooting of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer
The video shows the suspect walking up to the 37-year-old male PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.
Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder
Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
Police ID woman found decapitated inside home in Philadelphia's Lawndale neighborhood
Police say a 41-year-old woman was found dead on the kitchen floor with her head severed.
Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: Delivery driver assaulted, robbed by group of 6 in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the assault and robbing of a delivery driver. According to police, a 36-year-old was delivering food on the 1800 block of Montgomery Avenue...
nccpdnews.com
TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox29.com
Philadelphia couple searching for dog stolen from car in Wawa parking lot
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia couple is frantically searching for their beloved dog who they say was stolen from their car in a Wawa parking lot. Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk have been searching for their 2-year-old rescue Theo for the past two weeks and have even recruited professional dog trackers.
Man fatally shot inside Northeast Philadelphia home
Investigators are searching for a group of suspects after a 37-year-old man was gunned down while his home was being ransacked.
Man killed in Port Richmond crash involving stolen vehicle had a "heart of gold," friends say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car that led to the death of a man in a wheelchair. Investigators at the 24th and 25th Police Districts are working on identifying three people who ran from that stolen car.The victim's friends have taken it upon themselves to find a way to honor his life. A crushed wheelchair and debris from a deadly crash were all that was left at the scene at Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond after a deadly crash on Saturday night. A day later on Sunday, two roadside memorials were...
Scammer Stole Thousands From Bucks County Grandmother, Police Say
A scam caller who stole thousands of dollars from a Bucks County grandmother is now facing jail time, according to authorities. Police in Falls Township charged Christopher Mauricio, 19, of Philadelphia, with two felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property, the department announced. Investigators say Mauricio ran an elaborate...
3 suspects who stole $40,000 worth of items from Voorhees Verizon store arrested in Philly, 1 flees
Police say three of four armed suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a Verizon store in South Jersey were taken into custody in Philadelphia. The fourth remains on the loose.
CBS News
Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
Woman found decapitated inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Police say they have a suspect in custody. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Police still have a large area blocked off and the crime scene unit is on the scene going in and out of the home.Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The yellow house, it's the worst house on the block....
Video: Man Repeatedly Whacks Sports Car With Garden Tool in Vineland, NJ
Here's something you don't see every day: a video of a man repeatedly whacking an expensive sports car with what looks like a yard tool. The scene unfolded recently in Vineland, NJ, at what appears to be the Vann dealerships on Delsea Drive. A local resident tells us she was...
Man shot, killed in Northeast Philadelphia identified
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia. Officers were called out to Fairfield Street and Hartel Avenue in the Lexington Park neighborhood at around 8 p.m.The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as 37-year-old Espolito Sanchez.No arrests were made.
NBC Philadelphia
Robbery Suspect Captured Following Barricade at King of Prussia Apartment
A robbery suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation at a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said. The ordeal began Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police said a man walked into the AT&T Wireless store on 305 Second Avenue in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, implied that he had a handgun and ordered the sales clerk to give him several cell phones. The man then fled the area, according to investigators.
