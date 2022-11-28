ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Gun-Toting Man Opens Fire During Rush Hour Traffic

Philadelphia police believe road rage led to a man opening fire during rush hour traffic in University City on Monday. Investigators said the man got out of his car on the 3400 block of Market Street and fired several shots into southbound traffic after getting into an altercation with another driver. It happened around 6:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder

Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Man killed in Port Richmond crash involving stolen vehicle had a "heart of gold," friends say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car that led to the death of a man in a wheelchair. Investigators at the 24th and 25th Police Districts are working on identifying three people who ran from that stolen car.The victim's friends have taken it upon themselves to find a way to honor his life. A crushed wheelchair and debris from a deadly crash were all that was left at the scene at Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond after a deadly crash on Saturday night.  A day later on Sunday, two roadside memorials were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman found decapitated inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Police say they have a suspect in custody. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Police still have a large area blocked off and the crime scene unit is on the scene going in and out of the home.Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The yellow house, it's the worst house on the block....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in Northeast Philadelphia identified

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia. Officers were called out to Fairfield Street and Hartel Avenue in the Lexington Park neighborhood at around 8 p.m.The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as 37-year-old Espolito Sanchez.No arrests were made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Robbery Suspect Captured Following Barricade at King of Prussia Apartment

A robbery suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation at a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said. The ordeal began Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police said a man walked into the AT&T Wireless store on 305 Second Avenue in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, implied that he had a handgun and ordered the sales clerk to give him several cell phones. The man then fled the area, according to investigators.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy