Naugatuck, CT

Comments / 4

Mustafa Ibn Edward
2d ago

Show competence of the famed FBI, a week or two and he on foot in Nee Haven and they haven’t caught him yet.? They should be looking for him at late night hrs when he’s probably moving around. For forbid the Agents work past 5 pm

FOX 61

Naugatuck murder manhunt enters urgent nationwide phase

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt to bring to justice the 31-year-old Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has now entered a more urgent, nationwide phase. A nearly two-week manhunt is underway for Christopher Francisquini, who is wanted for the gruesome killing of his daughter Camilla on Nov....
NAUGATUCK, CT
People

Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence

Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19,  Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Haynes was sentenced to serve 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. RELATED: Man found guilty of murdering Waterbury woman: police […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Three men shot near convenience store in Waterbury

Police in Waterbury are investigating after three adult men were shot Tuesday evening. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FBI increases reward in search for Naugatuck man accused of killing his daughter. Updated: 6 hours ago. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward as...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Speeding arrest: Man caught driving 110 mph on I-95S in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after state police clocked him driving 110 mph in Fairfield on Tuesday. State troopers pulled-over a 2015 black Chevrolet Camero on Tuesday after clocking it traveling 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car was driving on I-95 south in Fairfield and was pulled-over at […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

New Trial Ordered In Baby-Murder Case

Adam Carmon will get a second chance to try to prove that he didn’t commit one of New Haven’s most notorious murders, thanks to a state judge’s ruling on Wednesday. State Superior Court Judge Jon Alander issued that order in response to Carmon’s latest petitions for a new trial.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford

A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
MILFORD, CT

