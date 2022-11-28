Read full article on original website
Mustafa Ibn Edward
2d ago
Show competence of the famed FBI, a week or two and he on foot in Nee Haven and they haven’t caught him yet.? They should be looking for him at late night hrs when he’s probably moving around. For forbid the Agents work past 5 pm
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Eyewitness News
FBI increases reward in search for Naugatuck man accused of killing his daughter
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward as the search for a man who is accused of killing his daughter continues. Christopher Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck. He will be charged with murder and risk of injury to a...
3 Men Critical After Waterbury Convenience Store Shooting, Police Say
Three men are in critical condition after a shooting at a Connecticut convenience store. The incident took place in New Haven County around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Waterbury. The men were discovered after officers responded to Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop, located at 496 West Main St.,...
Naugatuck murder manhunt enters urgent nationwide phase
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The manhunt to bring to justice the 31-year-old Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has now entered a more urgent, nationwide phase. A nearly two-week manhunt is underway for Christopher Francisquini, who is wanted for the gruesome killing of his daughter Camilla on Nov....
Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence
Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19, Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Haynes was sentenced to serve 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. RELATED: Man found guilty of murdering Waterbury woman: police […]
Bristol Press
Hartford man pleads not guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint at Bristol ATM, leading police on pursuit
BRISTOL – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to leading police on a pursuit that ended in a car accident after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. William Walker, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of felony charges.
Medical examiner: Victim shot 41 times, 12 wounds to head
An autopsy conducted on the man who was shot and killed at a Windsor Locks apartment complex in 2019 determined that he suffered 41 gunshot wounds, including 12 to his head. Associate Medical Examiner Shana Straub shared those details Tuesday while testifying in Hartford Superior Court in the trial of Antwon Barnes.
Eyewitness News
Police: Three men shot near convenience store in Waterbury
Speeding arrest: Man caught driving 110 mph on I-95S in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after state police clocked him driving 110 mph in Fairfield on Tuesday. State troopers pulled-over a 2015 black Chevrolet Camero on Tuesday after clocking it traveling 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car was driving on I-95 south in Fairfield and was pulled-over at […]
CT man charged with speeding 132 mph
A Manchester, Connecticut, 23-year-old man is accused of driving at a speed of 132 miles an hour on Route 2 in Colchester and of trying to evade arrest
Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Danbury Home Likely A Murder-Suicide, Police Say
Police say that a man and woman who were shot dead in the basement of a home in Fairfield County were a husband and wife and were likely victims of a murder-suicide. The two were found in Danbury around 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28 at a home on Clayton Road after police received a request for a well-being check.
Two suspects allegedly stole elderly person’s wallet and went on shopping spree
Enfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in several thefts.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Charged With DUI in Connection with Off-Duty Crash Last Month
A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested Tuesday, charged with DUI in connection with an accident last month. David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury was driving a pickup truck on Highland Avenue in Waterbury just after 1 a.m. on October 30 when he veered off the road and sideswiped a parked vehicle, according to police.
New Trial Ordered In Baby-Murder Case
Adam Carmon will get a second chance to try to prove that he didn’t commit one of New Haven’s most notorious murders, thanks to a state judge’s ruling on Wednesday. State Superior Court Judge Jon Alander issued that order in response to Carmon’s latest petitions for a new trial.
Bristol woman arrested and charged for scamming public assistance program
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday for stealing $4,581 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Shelby L. Pent, age 29, was arrested by Inspectors on a warrant charging her with Larceny in the First Degree. According to the arrest warrant,...
Thief Accused Of Stealing BMW With Child Inside At McDonald's In Riverside
Police are searching for a suspect and a BMW after a woman's vehicle was stolen from a Fairfield County McDonald's with a child inside. The incident took place in Greenwich on West Putnam Avenue near Exit 5 of I-95 on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to Greenwich Police, the woman drove...
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford
A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
'A slap in the face:' Family of Randy Cox say they're outraged with misdemeanor charges against officers
The family of Randy Cox, the Black man paralyzed in New Haven police custody this summer, expressed outrage on Tuesday after five officers were charged with misdemeanors.
