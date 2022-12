According to investigators, an incident involving the teenage daughter of one of the victims and catfishing led to the deaths of a husband, wife, and daughter in Riverside. According to a Saturday night update from the Riverside Police Department, a man who was allegedly having an online relationship with Brooke Winek’s adolescent daughter killed Mark Winek, his wife Sharie Winek, and their 38-year-old daughter Brooke Winek.

