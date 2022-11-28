ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

More Than 350 Crashes On Minnesotan Roadways Were Reported

As the snow continued to fall throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area and beyond on Tuesday, there were reports of a number of accidents and spinouts that occurred on Minnesota highways. According to the reports of the Minnesota State Patrol, there were 361 collisions and 204 car spinouts on Tuesday...
