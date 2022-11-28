Read full article on original website
Equals Group to acquire open banking payments platform Roqqett in £2.25m deal
UK paytech Equals Group is set to acquire open banking payments platform Roqqett in a deal worth £2.25 million. Equals will pick up Roqqett’s AISP (Account Information Service Provider) and PISP (Payment Initiation Service Provider) licenses through the acquisition, which will enable the firm to expand into open banking services.
Freedom Bank of Virginia partners Autobooks for new digital invoicing solution
Freedom Bank of Virginia has partnered with US-based fintech Autobooks to launch a new digital invoicing and payment solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The suite of digital tools to support small businesses will be integrated into Freedom Bank’s online and mobile banking platforms. The community bank’s business...
Tide to acquire SME finance marketplace Funding Options
UK-based business banking platform Tide is set to acquire Funding Options, a UK marketplace for small business finance, for an undisclosed sum. The deal will see Tide’s 475,000 small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers gain access to more credit options in the near future, accessing Funding Options’ panel of more than 120 lender partners.
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
BNPL: Bread Financial, Versatile Credit to Introduce Buy Now, Pay Later to the Versatile Platform
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a “tech-forward” financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, announced a new relationship with Versatile Credit Inc., a provider of innovative solutions “linking bank lenders with consumers applying for credit in retail stores.”. Through Versatile Credit’s...
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
UK’s ClearBank hits profitability as revenues soar
UK-based clearing and embedded banking platform ClearBank has achieved monthly profitability for the first time. The firm says it has generated £45.4 million in revenue since the beginning of this year and “from October has reached monthly profitability in the UK”. The results mean ClearBank has nearly...
UK challenger Tandem partners Cogo to help customers track their carbon footprint
UK challenger Tandem has partnered with Cogo to offer its customers the ability to calculate the carbon footprint of their spending. Cogo’s carbon footprint management app will initially feature on Tandem’s green living hub, which offers practical advice, information and tools for customers, with plans to integrate the tech directly into the Tandem banking app in 2023.
Saltbox Raises $35M In Series B Funding Round To Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement For Small Ecommerce Companies
Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, today announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc.; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
Gogoro Brings Its Smart Battery Swapping Technology To The Philippines
Gogoro is one of the global leaders in the rapidly growing electric mobility industry, largely thanks to its intuitive and innovative battery swapping technology. Although the company has been around for several years now, it has seen a huge spike in expansion in recent years. The Taiwanese company has been opening its doors in several countries around Asia, and the most recent of which is the Philippines.
Danish financial edtech Female Invest buys trading platform Gaia
Female Invest, a subscription-based edtech built to “close the financial gender gap” and “engage more women in the world of investing”, has made its first acquisition, picking up trading platform Gaia Investments for an undisclosed sum. Founded in Copenhagen in 2019 by Anna-Sophie Hartvigsen, Emma Due...
Swiss digital banking start-up Swiss4 bags FINMA fintech licence
Digital banking start-up Swiss4 has received a fintech licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The licence, which Swiss4 received on 18 November, provides authorisation for the company to act as a deposit-taking financial institution. Founded in 2020 and based in Geneva, Swiss4 says it is building an...
Three tips for navigating global payments as you expand internationally
In an increasingly global and interconnected world, start-ups are moving fast to expand internationally. Branching into new markets provides huge opportunities to grow your customer base and build new revenue streams, but it also brings serious challenges if you are trying to manage payments across buyers, suppliers, and customers on a global scale. In periods of uncertainty, industry winners are made. This is the time for growth-minded companies wanting to pursue a global strategy to separate themselves from average competitors.
Conversational AI firm Boost.ai hires Jerry Haywood as new CEO
Norwegian conversational AI firm Boost.ai has appointed Jerry Haywood as its new CEO, effective 1 December 2022. Haywood boasts 20 years of experience in the tech space and has previously held sales and senior leadership roles at major players including Cisco and IBM. He was most recently senior vice president, EMEA at fellow conversational AI firm LivePerson, a role he held for three years.
Pleo and TravelPerk team up for travel expense automation
European fintech unicorn Pleo and Barcelona-based business travel platform provider TravelPerk have teamed up to simplify the travel expense experience for Pleo’s users. “The newly launched API integration, combining the power of TravelPerk’s global travel management platform and Pleo’s business spend solution, enables end-to-end efficiency,” the two companies say.
UK fintech start-up Paytrix appoints David Sola as new CFO
London-based fintech start-up Paytrix has named David Sola as its new chief financial officer (CFO) to help shape the firm’s growth strategy. Sola boasts 20 years of financing and M&A experience and has previously served as a managing director at industry heavyweights including UBS, Houlihan Lokey and Softbank Europe.
Thought Machine’s core banking system to “reinvent” Payset
UK-based paytech Payset is implementing a new core banking system, Vault Core, provided by fellow UK tech company Thought Machine, to underpin its international payments platform. According to Payset, it will “be reinvented” with this new cloud-based technology. The go-live is expected in April 2023. Payset “is preparing...
Nordis Technologies Launches Enhanced Text Messaging in Partnership with Solutions by Text
Nordis Technologies’ clients can now compose and send one-time and recurring, compliant text messages using the company’s patented Expresso™ CCM platform. Nordis Technologies continues to build its leadership in integrated omnichannel customer communications management and digital and print delivery with expanded text messaging capabilities through its new partnership with Solutions by Text (SBT). Nordis Technologies’ clients can now compose and send one-time and recurring, compliant text messages using the company’s patented Expresso™ CCM platform, enabled by SBT, the only compliance-first provider of enterprise text messaging.
Philippine Blockchain Week: Blockchain adoption struggles in the Philippines as businesses ‘invest to survive’
Blockchain adoption in the Philippines is struggling because businesses are focused on survival, according to Dr. Donald Lim, lead convenor at Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) in Manila. Fast facts. “3% of all businesses [in the Philippines] are large companies and 97% are small-to-medium enterprises. So for them, their concern is...
