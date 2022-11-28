In an increasingly global and interconnected world, start-ups are moving fast to expand internationally. Branching into new markets provides huge opportunities to grow your customer base and build new revenue streams, but it also brings serious challenges if you are trying to manage payments across buyers, suppliers, and customers on a global scale. In periods of uncertainty, industry winners are made. This is the time for growth-minded companies wanting to pursue a global strategy to separate themselves from average competitors.

1 DAY AGO