fintechfutures.com
Swiss digital banking start-up Swiss4 bags FINMA fintech licence
Digital banking start-up Swiss4 has received a fintech licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The licence, which Swiss4 received on 18 November, provides authorisation for the company to act as a deposit-taking financial institution. Founded in 2020 and based in Geneva, Swiss4 says it is building an...
fintechfutures.com
Equals Group to acquire open banking payments platform Roqqett in £2.25m deal
UK paytech Equals Group is set to acquire open banking payments platform Roqqett in a deal worth £2.25 million. Equals will pick up Roqqett’s AISP (Account Information Service Provider) and PISP (Payment Initiation Service Provider) licenses through the acquisition, which will enable the firm to expand into open banking services.
fintechfutures.com
Fintechs Canada launches to drive innovation in the country’s fintech sector
An association of Canadian fintech firms and global financial institutions has launched to push for a “whole-of-government approach” to foster the growth and development of the fintech sector in Canada. Fintechs Canada, formerly known as Paytechs of Canada, is a not-for-profit association looking to work with policymakers to...
fintechfutures.com
ClearBank taps ThetaRay for cloud-native Sonar AML solution
UK-based clearing and embedded banking platform ClearBank has selected ThetaRay and its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Sonar solution as it looks to shore up its anti-money laundering (AML) protections. ClearBank will utilise the fully cloud-native Sonar solution for AML monitoring, providing it with the flexibility to support faster and safer processing of...
fintechfutures.com
UK’s ClearBank hits profitability as revenues soar
UK-based clearing and embedded banking platform ClearBank has achieved monthly profitability for the first time. The firm says it has generated £45.4 million in revenue since the beginning of this year and “from October has reached monthly profitability in the UK”. The results mean ClearBank has nearly...
fintechfutures.com
Freedom Bank of Virginia partners Autobooks for new digital invoicing solution
Freedom Bank of Virginia has partnered with US-based fintech Autobooks to launch a new digital invoicing and payment solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The suite of digital tools to support small businesses will be integrated into Freedom Bank’s online and mobile banking platforms. The community bank’s business...
ffnews.com
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
fintechfutures.com
Three tips for navigating global payments as you expand internationally
In an increasingly global and interconnected world, start-ups are moving fast to expand internationally. Branching into new markets provides huge opportunities to grow your customer base and build new revenue streams, but it also brings serious challenges if you are trying to manage payments across buyers, suppliers, and customers on a global scale. In periods of uncertainty, industry winners are made. This is the time for growth-minded companies wanting to pursue a global strategy to separate themselves from average competitors.
fintechnexus.com
Sustainability in financial services is progressing, but help needed
While financial institutions are starting to progress on sustainability, there are several ways they can accelerate that progress. That finding is one takeaway from A global benchmark for sustainable banking, an annual report published by Mobiquity. Senior advisor for digital banking Ruby Walia said the report, now in its second...
maritime-executive.com
Maersk and IBM Abandon Blockchain TradeLens Platform
A.P. Moller - Maersk and IBM announced that they have decided to discontinue their much-hyped TradeLens offering, a blockchain-enabled global trade platform, that promised to make the global supply chain making it more efficient and secure. Analysts are saying the industry continues to be slow in its adoption of technology and was skeptical of a product in part owned by a competitor.
fintechfutures.com
Four trends impacting bill payments: how to reduce risk while making them work for you
The payments world has changed substantially over the past three years. Not only have mobile payments surged past the “novelty” stage into mainstream usage, but a global pandemic transformed the economic landscape, significantly impacting customers’ payments behaviour. Billers and lenders are also still recovering from the pandemic,...
Here's Why Goldman Sachs is Investing a Lot of Money in Robotics
Robots are, in the minds of most people, still inextricably tied to science-fiction movies from the 1980s -- a talking friend with a mechanical voice and light-up buttons for eyes. In reality, robotics is a wide-spanning field that can mean everything from your Roomba vacuum cleaner (the company that makes...
techaiapp.com
Wib API PTaaS provides validation of API security posture
Wib announced an API PenTesting-as-a-Service (PTaaS) designed to help organizations proactively cover the latest PCI-DSS 4.0 mandates for testing application security, APIs, and vulnerabilities in Business Logic. According to Gartner, 90% of web-enabled applications will expose more attack surface via APIs than in the user interface (UI), and API abuses...
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
TechCrunch
Pangea Cyber wants to simplify security for developers with an API approach
The company’s approach has attracted a fair bit of investor attention with over $50 million raised since it launched last year, an amazing amount of funding in a short amount of time, especially in the current funding environment. The latest round is a $26 million Series B. Company co-founder...
salestechstar.com
AWS Announces AWS Supply Chain
-New cloud application improves supply chain visibility and delivers actionable insights to mitigate supply chain risks, lower costs, and improve customer experiences. -Lifetime Brands, Traeger Grills, and Whole Foods Market among customers using AWS Supply Chain. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced AWS...
fintechfutures.com
UK challenger Tandem partners Cogo to help customers track their carbon footprint
UK challenger Tandem has partnered with Cogo to offer its customers the ability to calculate the carbon footprint of their spending. Cogo’s carbon footprint management app will initially feature on Tandem’s green living hub, which offers practical advice, information and tools for customers, with plans to integrate the tech directly into the Tandem banking app in 2023.
fintechfutures.com
Tide to acquire SME finance marketplace Funding Options
UK-based business banking platform Tide is set to acquire Funding Options, a UK marketplace for small business finance, for an undisclosed sum. The deal will see Tide’s 475,000 small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers gain access to more credit options in the near future, accessing Funding Options’ panel of more than 120 lender partners.
fintechfutures.com
Conversational AI firm Boost.ai hires Jerry Haywood as new CEO
Norwegian conversational AI firm Boost.ai has appointed Jerry Haywood as its new CEO, effective 1 December 2022. Haywood boasts 20 years of experience in the tech space and has previously held sales and senior leadership roles at major players including Cisco and IBM. He was most recently senior vice president, EMEA at fellow conversational AI firm LivePerson, a role he held for three years.
fintechfutures.com
UK fintech start-up Paytrix appoints David Sola as new CFO
London-based fintech start-up Paytrix has named David Sola as its new chief financial officer (CFO) to help shape the firm’s growth strategy. Sola boasts 20 years of financing and M&A experience and has previously served as a managing director at industry heavyweights including UBS, Houlihan Lokey and Softbank Europe.
