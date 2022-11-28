Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Orda raises millions to digitize African restaurants with its cloud-based operating system
Orda, a Nigerian food tech platform that provides a cloud-based restaurant operating system to solve these issues for small, independent restaurants, is announcing that it has secured a $3.4 million seed investment. The two-year-old startup raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding this January, bringing its total funding raised this year to $4.5 million.
fintechfutures.com
Tide to acquire SME finance marketplace Funding Options
UK-based business banking platform Tide is set to acquire Funding Options, a UK marketplace for small business finance, for an undisclosed sum. The deal will see Tide’s 475,000 small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers gain access to more credit options in the near future, accessing Funding Options’ panel of more than 120 lender partners.
fintechfutures.com
UK fintech start-up Paytrix appoints David Sola as new CFO
London-based fintech start-up Paytrix has named David Sola as its new chief financial officer (CFO) to help shape the firm’s growth strategy. Sola boasts 20 years of financing and M&A experience and has previously served as a managing director at industry heavyweights including UBS, Houlihan Lokey and Softbank Europe.
fintechfutures.com
BVNK acquires fellow paytech System Pay Services
BVNK, a UK-based payments platform for global businesses, has acquired a fellow UK paytech, System Pay Services (SPS). SPS is registered as an electronic money institution (EMI) in the UK and provides e-money services, e-wallets, and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive, and process payments. BVNK says it has...
salestechstar.com
Startups Launches Platform for Early-Stage Startups
Platform Provides Free Access to the Business Tools, Guidance, Mentors, and Investors. Founders Need to Accelerate the Growth of Their Company and Raise Capital. StartupOS launched its platform for early-stage startups that provides free access to the business tools, guidance, mentors, and investors that founders need to accelerate the growth of their company and raise capital. The platform, which empowers founders through a series of learn-by-doing exercises that allow for assessment and benchmarking at any stage or need in a startup’s journey, is perfect for validating ideas, building an MVP (minimally viable product), or achieving product market fit — all with the goal of dramatically increasing the probability of a startup’s long-term success.
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
ffnews.com
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
fintechfutures.com
Swiss digital banking start-up Swiss4 bags FINMA fintech licence
Digital banking start-up Swiss4 has received a fintech licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). The licence, which Swiss4 received on 18 November, provides authorisation for the company to act as a deposit-taking financial institution. Founded in 2020 and based in Geneva, Swiss4 says it is building an...
fintechfutures.com
Equals Group to acquire open banking payments platform Roqqett in £2.25m deal
UK paytech Equals Group is set to acquire open banking payments platform Roqqett in a deal worth £2.25 million. Equals will pick up Roqqett’s AISP (Account Information Service Provider) and PISP (Payment Initiation Service Provider) licenses through the acquisition, which will enable the firm to expand into open banking services.
fintechfutures.com
Freedom Bank of Virginia partners Autobooks for new digital invoicing solution
Freedom Bank of Virginia has partnered with US-based fintech Autobooks to launch a new digital invoicing and payment solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The suite of digital tools to support small businesses will be integrated into Freedom Bank’s online and mobile banking platforms. The community bank’s business...
Want to create a startup? Join another first
STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 technology startups were created in Europe and Israel by former employees of about 200 venture capital-backed unicorns in the region since the financial crisis of 2008, a report by VC firm Accel showed on Tuesday.
todaynftnews.com
Wanderers raises $2M Seed Capital on the lead of Animoca Brands and GameFi Ventures
Wanderers dynamic sci-fi media brand raises $2M. Wanderers has built a world of immediately recognizable IP worth millions. The funding capital will be used to develop a video game in partnership. Wanderers, the dynamic sci-fi media brand behind the Wanderers NFT collection, which announced today that it has raised $2M...
fintechfutures.com
Three tips for navigating global payments as you expand internationally
In an increasingly global and interconnected world, start-ups are moving fast to expand internationally. Branching into new markets provides huge opportunities to grow your customer base and build new revenue streams, but it also brings serious challenges if you are trying to manage payments across buyers, suppliers, and customers on a global scale. In periods of uncertainty, industry winners are made. This is the time for growth-minded companies wanting to pursue a global strategy to separate themselves from average competitors.
kalkinemedia.com
DIY retailer Kingfisher partners with Google Cloud to boost e-commerce
LONDON (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher has agreed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud, a move it said should provide customers with faster and more intuitive searches, and better tailor product ranges. The company, which owns DIY brands B&Q and Castorama, and trade-focused Screwfix and TradePoint, increased online...
aiexpress.io
Full-Life Technologies to Acquire Focus-X Therapeutics, for Up To $245M
Full-Life Technologies, a Brussels, Belgium- and Shanghai, China-based radiotherapeutics firm, acquired Focus-X Therapeutics, a NJ-based firm growing focused radiopharmaceuticals to deal with most cancers based mostly on proprietary peptide engineering know-how. Beneath the phrases of the acquisition, Focus-X shareholders are eligible to obtain from Full-Life an upfront cost, potential growth,...
fintechfutures.com
ClearBank taps ThetaRay for cloud-native Sonar AML solution
UK-based clearing and embedded banking platform ClearBank has selected ThetaRay and its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Sonar solution as it looks to shore up its anti-money laundering (AML) protections. ClearBank will utilise the fully cloud-native Sonar solution for AML monitoring, providing it with the flexibility to support faster and safer processing of...
fintechfutures.com
Pleo and TravelPerk team up for travel expense automation
European fintech unicorn Pleo and Barcelona-based business travel platform provider TravelPerk have teamed up to simplify the travel expense experience for Pleo’s users. “The newly launched API integration, combining the power of TravelPerk’s global travel management platform and Pleo’s business spend solution, enables end-to-end efficiency,” the two companies say.
The BOSS Network Presents Launch Summit ‘Ideas, Inspiration and Innovation’ Series
On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, The BOSS Network, presents “The Launch Summit” sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. This annual event series meant to educate, empower, and promote minority women in technology. The Launch Summit will showcase Black women entrepreneurs who have success in technology, digital and the online business space. We will exchange ideas and best practices to help attendees succeed. The event will take place virtually from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
fintechfutures.com
Conversational AI firm Boost.ai hires Jerry Haywood as new CEO
Norwegian conversational AI firm Boost.ai has appointed Jerry Haywood as its new CEO, effective 1 December 2022. Haywood boasts 20 years of experience in the tech space and has previously held sales and senior leadership roles at major players including Cisco and IBM. He was most recently senior vice president, EMEA at fellow conversational AI firm LivePerson, a role he held for three years.
salestechstar.com
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
