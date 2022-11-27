ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Robert, MO

Washington Missourian

MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges

Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
WASHINGTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Monday that eight people died on during the Thanksgiving counting period, which lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. In addition, there were 115 people injured, 113 arrests made for driving while intoxicated, 414 crashes and 35 The post Highway Patrol: Eight deaths, 115 injured, 113 DWI arrests during Thanksgiving counting period appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit

Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

Fort Leonard Wood’s senior leaders and the Lieutenant Governor of the state spent part of their time over the Thanksgiving holiday visiting patients in the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

Fort Leonard Wood’s senior leaders and the Lieutenant Governor of the state spent part of their time over the Thanksgiving holiday visiting patients in the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. Major General James Bonner and his command Sergeant Major Randolph Delapena, along with Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe visited with patients in the hospital and gave out Thanksgiving gift baskets to the patients. In addition, General Bonner and Command Sergeant Major Delapena also worked the main gate of Fort Leonard Wood checking the incoming vehicles and welcoming people to the installation for a period of time as well.
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban

The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
MISSOURI STATE
sccmo.org

Collector of Revenue Mailing 2022 Tax Bills

On Monday, Nov. 28, the first of nearly 350,000 real estate and personal property tax bills for 2022 were put in the outgoing mail by Michelle D. McBride, St. Charles County Collector of Revenue. Bills are currently available to view online at StCharlesMOCollector.com. Understanding Tax Bills and Tax Levies/Rates. For...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Missourinet

Missouri’s flu cases climb

The holidays are here and so is an influx of influenza cases in Missouri. According to weekly data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, flu is widespread across the state. Overall Influenza-like illness activity has reached the high category. From November 13-19, Missouri recorded about 4,900 confirmed...
MISSOURI STATE
WHO 13

Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
MISSOURI STATE

