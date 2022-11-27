Read full article on original website
Deadline For Library Comments Coming Soon
Missourians have until Dec. 15th to comment on proposed rules for public libraries – to adopt written policies regarding what material is age appropriate. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft issued the six-part requirement for libraries that get money from the state. He explains his office’s authority to do that.
Hartzler Appreciates Bipartisanship On Military Issues
Bipartisanship seems to be harder to achieve in Washington D-C these days. But Missouri’s 4th District congresswoman, Vicky Hartzler, says Democrats and Republicans often find common ground when it comes to military issues:. Hartzler says she and Norcross together have visited nearly all ammunition plants in the U-S as...
Missouri Now Over 11 Billion Dollars In Federal COVID Relief Funds
Missouri has received more than 11-point-4 billion dollars in federal COVID relief funding since September of this year. Marshall Griffin has details:
Fort Leonard Wood’s senior leaders and the Lieutenant Governor of the state spent part of their time over the Thanksgiving holiday visiting patients in the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. Major General James Bonner and his command Sergeant Major Randolph Delapena, along with Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe visited with patients in the hospital and gave out Thanksgiving gift baskets to the patients. In addition, General Bonner and Command Sergeant Major Delapena also worked the main gate of Fort Leonard Wood checking the incoming vehicles and welcoming people to the installation for a period of time as well.
A Canadian firm–SNC-Lavalin–has been awarded a 62-million dollar contract to provide services for the replacement of the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood when construction of the new facility is completed. The agreement includes initial outfitting and transition services. SNC-Lavalin officials said in a...
