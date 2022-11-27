Fort Leonard Wood’s senior leaders and the Lieutenant Governor of the state spent part of their time over the Thanksgiving holiday visiting patients in the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. Major General James Bonner and his command Sergeant Major Randolph Delapena, along with Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe visited with patients in the hospital and gave out Thanksgiving gift baskets to the patients. In addition, General Bonner and Command Sergeant Major Delapena also worked the main gate of Fort Leonard Wood checking the incoming vehicles and welcoming people to the installation for a period of time as well.

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO