Florissant, MO

myozarksonline.com

Hartzler Appreciates Bipartisanship On Military Issues

Bipartisanship seems to be harder to achieve in Washington D-C these days. But Missouri’s 4th District congresswoman, Vicky Hartzler, says Democrats and Republicans often find common ground when it comes to military issues:. Hartzler says she and Norcross together have visited nearly all ammunition plants in the U-S as...
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

Youth Deer hunt numbers

The preliminary numbers are in for the late youth portion of the 2022 Deer Hunting season. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation hunters age 6 to 15 harvested 28-hundred-82 deer between November 25th through November 27th. The top harvest counties were Lincoln with 82 deer harvested, Franklin with 65, and Osage with 52. 33 deer were harvested in Laclede County by youth over the weekend. This year’s numbers were down from last year by 652. The late portion of youth deer season numbers over the past several years have ranged from about 2,000 deer to just under 4,000 deer.
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

A Canadian firm–SNC-Lavalin–has been awarded a 62-million dollar contract at Fort Leonard Wood

A Canadian firm–SNC-Lavalin–has been awarded a 62-million dollar contract to provide services for the replacement of the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital at Fort Leonard Wood when construction of the new facility is completed. The agreement includes initial outfitting and transition services. SNC-Lavalin officials said in a...
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO

