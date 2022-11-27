The preliminary numbers are in for the late youth portion of the 2022 Deer Hunting season. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation hunters age 6 to 15 harvested 28-hundred-82 deer between November 25th through November 27th. The top harvest counties were Lincoln with 82 deer harvested, Franklin with 65, and Osage with 52. 33 deer were harvested in Laclede County by youth over the weekend. This year’s numbers were down from last year by 652. The late portion of youth deer season numbers over the past several years have ranged from about 2,000 deer to just under 4,000 deer.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO