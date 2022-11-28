Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi
Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
SB Nation
Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup
The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
worldboxingnews.net
The night Mike Tyson was the baddest heavyweight ever
The formidable Pay Per View legend Mike Tyson holds a claim to fame today. He’s the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. And for one moment in the history of boxing, a fighter named Tyson was – on a single night, simply the most menacing heavyweight fighter that’s ever been.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford: “Jermell Charlo, He’s Not On My Level Nor Errol Spence Level”
Though he’s at the tail end of his career, Terence Crawford has set several lofty goals. Amongst them, of course, is an undisputed showdown against current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. Should the WBO trinket holder truncate Spence’s title reign, his next objective would be to move on from...
TMZ.com
Paddy Pimblett Counters Jake Paul Offer To Spar, Meet Me In Vegas This Week!
UFC star Paddy The Baddy" Pimblett is responding to Jake Paul's $1 million sparring challenge ... telling us he's 100% down to box the Problem Child this week in Las Vegas!. The 27-year-old UFC star joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weekdays on FS1) ... where he was asked about 25-year-old Paul's offer to spar, and whether he's truly interested.
worldboxingnews.net
Canelo apologizes to Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina match
Canelo Alvarez apologized to football star Lionel Messi as Argentina approached its crunch World Cup tie against Poland. The super middleweight king had been angry with the PSG player over a Mexican shirt being on the floor after Argentina scored a crucial 2-0 win. As both teams faced their fate...
Conor McGregor lashes out at Artem Lobov over lawsuit: 'I'm challenging you to a fight tonight'
Conor McGregor wants to settle his legal issues with Artem Lobov using their fists. After recent reports that Lobov, a veteran MMA fighter who has been a longtime friend and training partner of the former two-division UFC champion, had filed a lawsuit seeking financial compensation from McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand, it’s clear the relationship between the two sides has further disintegrated.
Daniel Cormier: Nate Diaz 'moves the needle' like none of Jake Paul's previous opponents
Daniel Cormier thinks Nate Diaz would be Jake Paul’s biggest fight to date. Diaz officially became a free agent after the UFC waived his exclusive negotiating period Monday night. Paul wasted no time to call out Diaz after the news broke, and Cormier expects the fight to happen. Paul...
Boxing ref admits he gave Manny Pacquiao a dirty win in 2000, opponent responds
Manny Pacquiao is a hero in his native Philippines, but he also apparently enjoyed some cooking there early in his boxing career. Carlos Padilla, a Filipino referee who worked a WBC international super bantamweight championship match between Pacquiao and challenger Nedal Hussein in 2000, admitted he cheated to help Pacquiao get the win. The fight was held in Antipolo, Philippines.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Exclusive: Chris Barnett Picks Jon Jones Over Francis Ngannou: ‘What Do You Do Against The Perfect Fighter?’
Chris Barnett is backing Jon Jones to beat Francis Ngannou. Of course, the fight has to be booked first for that to happen. The UFC fan-favorite feels like he’s been waiting ages for the return of Jones, but it looks as though it will be sooner rather than later. Jones is targeted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285, regardless of whether the champ Ngannou is ready or not.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez Picks Benavidez To Beat Plant: 'It's Going To Be Competitive'
Canelo Alvarez will be an interested observer once David Benavidez and Caleb Plant clash in 2023. The winner of the bout will become the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight champion Avlarez’s 168-pound WBC title. The 32-year-old Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) knocked out Plant last year in the...
Boxing Insider
Canelo Alvarez On Soccer Star Lionel Messi: “He Better Pray To God That I Don’t Find Him”
Canelo Alvarez was apparently none too thrilled with Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi’s locker room behavior after Argentina defeated Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday. Canelo argued that , in a video clip of Messi celebrating in the locker room with his teammates after the game, Messi could be seen disrespecting the Mexican flag. “Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag?” Canelo posted on Twitter Sunday. “He better pray to God that I don’t find him,” he said of Messi in another post. “Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country, just about the b——t that Messi did.”
themaclife.com
‘I need this’: Tyson Fury explains retirement reversal
Tyson Fury won’t be the last boxer to come out of retirement to take on new challenges in the ring — but the reigning WBC heavyweight champion says that his decision to do so was because he can’t quite live without the sport just yet. Fury revealed...
