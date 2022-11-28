ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

eaglecountryonline.com

One Killed in Seven Vehicle Accident in NKY

The accident took place along I-75 southbound at Mary Grubbs Highway on Tuesday afternoon. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Walton man was killed in seven vehicle accident in northern Kentucky. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on Interstate 75 southbound at the exit ramp to Mary Grubbs...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Semi rollover crash along Route 23

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 just south of the Franklin County line for a commercial vehicle crash this morning. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the tractor-trailer rollover crash occurred just north...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

OSHP: Woman dies in single-car crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Route 350 in Clinton County Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 10:34 p.m. Sunday night, 27-year-old Ashley Maynard was driving a red, 1999 Dodge Dakota westbound on SR350 in Vernon Township when the car traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head on.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 driver killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-75, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Major Philip Ridgell. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway (Exit 171), he said. A...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: At least 1 injured in crash on US-35 on-ramp to I-75

DAYTON — UPDATE 1:01 p.m. ET Nov. 29: Crews responded to a crash on US-35 on-ramp to Interstate 75 northbound early Tuesday morning. Two vehicles, involving a semi truck, crashed at the on-ramp that caused responding officers to shutdown both westbound and eastbound US-35 lanes to Interstate 75, Montgomery County dispatch confirmed.
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman shot in Pike Co. early Wednesday morning

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details have been released in the shooting of a woman Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. According to reports, the woman was shot in a vehicle along the 15000 block of Route 772. The suspect, identified as Joseph Scowden, 40, pulled into a nearby recovery center. Dispatchers told responding deputies that the man was attempting to flee with the wounded woman.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 52-year-old female...
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

60-Year-Old Woman Arrested for OVI and Drugs in South Bloomfield

South Bloomfield – A 60-year-old woman was arrested after being caught drunk behind the wheel again. On 11/25/22 South Bloomfield officer attempted to stop of red Ford Truck at the red light on USR 23 NB at SR 316. The vehicle did not stop at first but then pulled into a driveway located just a half a mile away. When the officer approached the vehicle the driver 60 year old Linda L. Endrizzi reported that she did not have a valid license. While talking to Endrizzi the officer reported the smell of alcohol on her breath. The officer asked her if she had anything to drink and she stated, “she wakes up and drinks every day” and “I can taste it.”
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

Man sentenced for vehicular homicide

WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in a fatal car accident. On Monday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Thomas Watkins to no less than six years and no more than nine years in prison. Watkins, 53, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in October.
BLANCHESTER, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue and Englage Avenue in Loveland. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LOVELAND, OH

