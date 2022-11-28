Read full article on original website
Newborn baby dies two days after fatal Madison County crash
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A newborn baby who was in critical condition after a Saturday crash in Madison County has been pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol […]
1 dead, another taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 3:28 p.m.:. One person is dead after a crash in Washington Twp. Wednesday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of Miamisburg Centerville Road and Yankee Street around 10:50 a.m. according to initial reports. The crash involved a grey...
eaglecountryonline.com
One Killed in Seven Vehicle Accident in NKY
The accident took place along I-75 southbound at Mary Grubbs Highway on Tuesday afternoon. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Walton man was killed in seven vehicle accident in northern Kentucky. Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on Interstate 75 southbound at the exit ramp to Mary Grubbs...
Truck smashes into house in 2-vehicle accident in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — A pickup truck struck a house tonight in a two-vehicle accident in Beavercreek that has sent at least two people to a hospital. >> Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty of murder in Pike County slayings. Medic, fire and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Semi rollover crash along Route 23
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 23 just south of the Franklin County line for a commercial vehicle crash this morning. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the tractor-trailer rollover crash occurred just north...
WLWT 5
OSHP: Woman dies in single-car crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Route 350 in Clinton County Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 10:34 p.m. Sunday night, 27-year-old Ashley Maynard was driving a red, 1999 Dodge Dakota westbound on SR350 in Vernon Township when the car traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head on.
Fox 19
1 driver killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-75, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Major Philip Ridgell. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway (Exit 171), he said. A...
Passenger hops into driver seat, speeds off during traffic stop in New Lebanon; Crash ensues
NEW LEBANON — A suspect was injured after they tried to flee a traffic stop in New Lebanon and crashed into other vehicles. Around 4:45 p.m. an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car with no visible license plate near the area of East Main Street and Bronwood Street, according to New Lebanon Police Chief Curtis Hensley.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with undetermined injuries on Symmes Road and Industry Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
UPDATE: At least 1 injured in crash on US-35 on-ramp to I-75
DAYTON — UPDATE 1:01 p.m. ET Nov. 29: Crews responded to a crash on US-35 on-ramp to Interstate 75 northbound early Tuesday morning. Two vehicles, involving a semi truck, crashed at the on-ramp that caused responding officers to shutdown both westbound and eastbound US-35 lanes to Interstate 75, Montgomery County dispatch confirmed.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Seward Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and Seward Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman shot in Pike Co. early Wednesday morning
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details have been released in the shooting of a woman Wednesday morning in Pike County. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. According to reports, the woman was shot in a vehicle along the 15000 block of Route 772. The suspect, identified as Joseph Scowden, 40, pulled into a nearby recovery center. Dispatchers told responding deputies that the man was attempting to flee with the wounded woman.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Dept. reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 52-year-old female...
RAW VIDEO shows troopers finding car after train collided with it in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Patrol Troopers responded to a train-and-car collision in Clark County over the weekend to find no one inside. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike at 6:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a train crashed into a car sitting on the tracks.
sciotopost.com
60-Year-Old Woman Arrested for OVI and Drugs in South Bloomfield
South Bloomfield – A 60-year-old woman was arrested after being caught drunk behind the wheel again. On 11/25/22 South Bloomfield officer attempted to stop of red Ford Truck at the red light on USR 23 NB at SR 316. The vehicle did not stop at first but then pulled into a driveway located just a half a mile away. When the officer approached the vehicle the driver 60 year old Linda L. Endrizzi reported that she did not have a valid license. While talking to Endrizzi the officer reported the smell of alcohol on her breath. The officer asked her if she had anything to drink and she stated, “she wakes up and drinks every day” and “I can taste it.”
wnewsj.com
Man sentenced for vehicular homicide
WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in a fatal car accident. On Monday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Thomas Watkins to no less than six years and no more than nine years in prison. Watkins, 53, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in October.
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries has been reported on OH-129 in Liberty Township
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — A crash with injuries has been reported on OH-129 in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on I-71 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — Money spilled onto I-71 in Warren County Tuesday afternoon causing a chaotic scene as some drivers pulled over and began grabbing bills off the roadway. Around 3:45 p.m. Crews were called to reports of money flying on the roadway near I-71 at SR-48, according to dispatchers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue and Englage Avenue in Loveland. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
