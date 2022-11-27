ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

WRAL

Lanes cleared after crash on I-40 West near Garner

GARNER, N.C. — A crash on I-40 West at Exit 306 near U.S. Highway 70 in Garner is creating more than an hour of delays. The crash is cleared and traffic has dissipated. One out of the three lanes is currently closed, but it is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.
GARNER, NC
WRAL

Durham police employee charged with murder

Marcus Woods was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 25-year-old man's death. The man was killed at a home on Gary Street in Durham on Nov. 21.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Craigslist killing case comes down to jury's choice: 1st or 2nd degree murder?

RALEIGH, N.C. — The prosecution went first in closing arguments Friday in the trial of Justin Merritt for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Andy Banks, 39, in September 2020 after the two met near Village District, formerly Cameron Village, to discuss the sale of Banks' SUV. Banks' body was found several days later in Virginia, near Merritt's home.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham couple's cruise takes unexpectedly deadly turn

One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica. A Durham couple, who are also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing the story about a vacation that's turned into a nightmare. One person is dead and four are injured...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham Public Schools vast redistricting effort draws uncertainty from some parents

DURHAM, N.C. — The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools. Redistricting is the major part of the initiative, but there are other pieces. Every school will have certain standardized programs to create equity in access. There are about 12,000...
WRAL

Holiday Fun in Washington

If you’re looking for a truly traditional, inspired holiday experience this season, you should check out little Washington. We have concerts, parades, historic holiday home tours, family-friendly activities (including Santa), and everything in between. The Washington Christmas Parade will take place downtown at 10am on December 3rd. Washington Harbor...
WASHINGTON, NC
WRAL

Redistricting bringing big changes to Durham Public Schools

The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools.

