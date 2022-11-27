Read full article on original website
Lanes cleared after crash on I-40 West near Garner
GARNER, N.C. — A crash on I-40 West at Exit 306 near U.S. Highway 70 in Garner is creating more than an hour of delays. The crash is cleared and traffic has dissipated. One out of the three lanes is currently closed, but it is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.
Two young children spent hours inside cold car in Rocky Mount with 2 bodies inside
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police said two "toddler-age" children spent hours in the cold in the backseat of a car overnight while two dead bodies were in the front seat. Employees at Barnhill Contracting Co. on Construction Drive in Rocky Mount discovered the bodies around 6 a.m....
Found: Woman with cognitive impairments found after 5 days missing
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday asked for help to find a missing woman who has autism and a history of mental health issues. On Thursday, they provided an update that Elizabeth Marie Torres, 29, was found safe. "She is safe, and has been returned...
Durham police employee charged with murder of 25-year-old after wrong man initially arrested
DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham Police Department employee is in custody on Thursday on charges of first-degree murder. Marcus Woods was arrested in connection with the death of 25-year-old Tyler Young, but that action came after authorities wrongfully arrested another man. On Nov. 21, around 11:45 p.m., officers responded...
'I just shot him:' Newly-released 911 call from North Hills shooting reveals father claiming to have shot his son
RALEIGH, N.C. — A newly-released 911 call is providing insight into the shooting that happened at North Hills on Thanksgiving weekend – with the man who called 911 claiming to have shot his son. He also claimed to be a former law enforcement officer. "I just shot him,"...
Raleigh police release video from tense moments where officer was shot in Hedingham mass shooting
Warning: This video contains graphic stretches of gun violence. On Thursday, Raleigh police released body cam footage from a tense scene when officers and deputies cornered a suspect in a wooded area about 90 minutes after the Hedingham shooting. Warning: This video contains graphic stretches of gun violence. On Thursday,...
Craigslist killing case comes down to jury's choice: 1st or 2nd degree murder?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The prosecution went first in closing arguments Friday in the trial of Justin Merritt for first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Andy Banks, 39, in September 2020 after the two met near Village District, formerly Cameron Village, to discuss the sale of Banks' SUV. Banks' body was found several days later in Virginia, near Merritt's home.
Durham couple's cruise takes unexpectedly deadly turn
One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica. A Durham couple, who are also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing the story about a vacation that's turned into a nightmare. One person is dead and four are injured...
Tar Heel Traveler: Stevens Sausage serves up a taste of Smithfield history
The holidays usually mean food! Tonight, we find our Tar Heel Traveler in Johnston County Scott Mason is enjoying good country sausage and more in Smithfield. The holidays usually mean food! Tonight, we find our Tar Heel Traveler in Johnston County Scott Mason is enjoying good country sausage and more in Smithfield.
Durham Public Schools vast redistricting effort draws uncertainty from some parents
DURHAM, N.C. — The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools. Redistricting is the major part of the initiative, but there are other pieces. Every school will have certain standardized programs to create equity in access. There are about 12,000...
Foodie News: Cocktail bars and new restaurant from Scott Crawford
RALEIGH, N.C. — He’s at it again! Raleigh Magazine shared the news that Scott Crawford is planning a new concept called Brodeto which will be located inside Raleigh Iron Works at 1101 East Whitaker Mill Road). The menu will feature a blend of Italian and Croatian dishes centered...
Holiday Fun in Washington
If you’re looking for a truly traditional, inspired holiday experience this season, you should check out little Washington. We have concerts, parades, historic holiday home tours, family-friendly activities (including Santa), and everything in between. The Washington Christmas Parade will take place downtown at 10am on December 3rd. Washington Harbor...
Hillsborough Planning Board member accused of abandoned remodeling projects
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking into the possibility of criminal charges against a contractor 5 On Your Side has been investigating for months. The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking into the possibility of criminal charges against a contractor 5 On Your Side has been investigating for months.
Redistricting bringing big changes to Durham Public Schools
The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools. The Growing Together initiative will bring changes to Durham Public Schools, starting with the area's elementary schools.
