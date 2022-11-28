A completion ceremony was held Nov. 17 to mark the completion of a major improvement to public-transit infrastructure at the Ballston-MU Metro station. “The event represents the end of two years of construction to upgrade the layout of bus-bay terminals on Fairfax Drive and North Stuart Street,” county officials said. “The improvements include extending the public plaza for pedestrians, a dedicated bus bay for faster entry and exit of buses, upgraded bus shelters, and new signage and lighting.”

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO