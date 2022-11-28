Read full article on original website
InFive: Express Lanes celebrated, no graves found and a windy day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Federal, state and local officials -- including Gov. Glenn Youngkin -- gathered Tuesday morning in Fairfax to usher in the opening of the $3.7 billion I-66 Express Lane mega project. 4. No graves found. Two Prince William County landowners who...
InFive: Gun store heist, tree lighting road closures and a Christmas concert
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police are looking for "multiple suspects" who broke into a Manassas-area gun store with a pickaxe early Friday and stole firearms. 4. Jan. 6 case update. An active duty U.S. Marine stationed at Quantico wants to suspend his Jan. 6...
Arlington marks completion to plaza, bus bays at Ballston Metro station
A completion ceremony was held Nov. 17 to mark the completion of a major improvement to public-transit infrastructure at the Ballston-MU Metro station. “The event represents the end of two years of construction to upgrade the layout of bus-bay terminals on Fairfax Drive and North Stuart Street,” county officials said. “The improvements include extending the public plaza for pedestrians, a dedicated bus bay for faster entry and exit of buses, upgraded bus shelters, and new signage and lighting.”
State, local leaders laud the completion of I-66 Express Lanes mega project
Federal, state and local officials -- including Gov. Glenn Youngkin -- gathered Tuesday morning in Fairfax to usher in the opening of the $3.7 billion I-66 Express Lane mega project. The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway project, which started construction in November 2017, provides 22.5...
No free lunch? Arlington school leaders think there should be.
The phrase “there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch” may remain a truism economically if not necessarily politically, but the Arlington School Board is hoping to get somebody else to pay for student meals. As part of its 2023 General Assembly legislative-priorities package to be...
Driven to teach: Haymarket woman pulls double duty for her students
When Angela Leatham of Haymarket went back to school, her goal was to obtain her teaching certification. She had been a substitute teacher and had volunteered for many years in her children’s schools assisting teachers. “I felt like it was my calling,” she said. “I'm pretty good with kids...
