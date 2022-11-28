ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken take win streak into matchup with the Kings

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 10-7-1 record overall and a 2-4-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have gone 3-6-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Seattle has gone 8-5-3 overall with a 6-2-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have a +seven scoring differential, with 52 total goals scored and 45 conceded.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Kraken won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has seven goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Arthur Kaliyev has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Beniers has six goals and nine assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

