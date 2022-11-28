ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Anaheim looks to stop road losing streak, visits Nashville

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks hit the road against the Nashville Predators looking to break a three-game road slide.

Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 6-3-2 record in home games. The Predators are sixth in NHL play serving 12.2 penalty minutes per game.

Anaheim has a 5-10-1 record overall and a 2-9-1 record in road games. The Ducks have conceded 69 goals while scoring 43 for a -26 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won the last meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has scored five goals with 10 assists for the Predators. Nino Niederreiter has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has scored eight goals with 13 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Yakov Trenin: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Top Five Tradeable Assets on the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have been one of the NHL’s biggest disappointments this season – their current record of 6-15-1 is the worst in the entire league – and as a result, they’re almost assuredly going to begin dealing away non-core assets to the highest bidder before the trade deadline.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Flyers-Devils Rivalry of the 1990s & 2000s

The Philadelphia Flyers will most commonly appear in the NHL spotlight on national tv broadcasts against the Pittsburgh Penguins, their arch-rival during the career of Sidney Crosby beginning after 2004-05 lockout. The New York Rangers battled the Flyers most bitterly during the 1970s and 1980s. However, arguably the most contentious rivalry in franchise history ignited during the 1990s with the New Jersey Devils.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Flyers

New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia is 7-6-3 overall with a 1-3-4 record against the Metropolitan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Projected Lineup: November 29 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in net Tuesday as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year-old rookie backed up Antti Raanta in the team's most recent contest, a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Prior to that he had played four consecutive games while Raanta recovered from a lower-body injury.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
FOX Sports

Winnipeg hosts Colorado following Dubois' 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets' 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall with a 7-2-0 record in...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on...
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 11/28/22

It’s the first battle of the season between the New Jersey Devils and their archrivals, the New York Rangers, as the two teams face off at Madison Square Garden at 7 PM. This is the first of four meetings between the teams, kicking off with two games in two weeks at MSG, while the latter two will be at Prudential Center later in the season. The Devils are 18-4-0 and lead the Metropolitan Division with 36 points, while the Rangers are fifth with a record of 10-8-4, with 24 points on the season.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Murray scores 17, Rider knocks off Monmouth 88-62

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. and Mervin James scored 17 points each to lead Rider past Monmouth 88-62 on Wednesday night. Murray was 6 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Broncs (2-4). James shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Allen Powell was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 11 points.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
The Associated Press

Jones’ 16 lead Xavier past SE Louisiana 95-63

CINCINNATI (AP) — Colby Jones’ 16 points helped Xavier defeat SE Louisiana 95-63 on Wednesday night. Jones also added seven assists for the Musketeers (5-3). Zach Freemantle added 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds and five assists. Souley Boum was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 15 points.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Memphis wins 87-68 against North Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 18 points in Memphis’ 87-68 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night. Davis shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (5-2). DeAndre Williams scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field. Keonte Kennedy recorded 11 points and was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Bradley defeats Northern Iowa 68-53

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen had 18 points in Bradley’s 68-53 win against Northern Iowa on Wednesday night. Deen shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Braves (5-3). Rienk Mast scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and added 11 rebounds. Connor Hickman was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.
PEORIA, IL
The Associated Press

Collins has school-record 20 assists in Saint Louis' win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins broke his own school record with 20 assists and Saint Louis beat Tennessee State 80-63 on Wednesday night. Collins broke his own mark of 19 set against Boston College last season. He had only one turnover against the Tigers and has 93 assists versus 23 TOs this season. Javon Pickett scored 15 points with seven rebounds and three steals for the Billikens (6-2). Javonte Perkins scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Gibson Jimerson was 5 of 8 shooting to finish with 11 points. The Tigers (4-3) were led in scoring by Jr. Clay, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Zion Griffin added 10 points for Tennessee State. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. also recorded 10 points.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: November 30th with San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
583K+
Post
622M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy