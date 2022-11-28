ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Canucks bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Capitals

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Washington Capitals (7-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Washington Capitals as winners of three consecutive games.

Vancouver has a 3-4-1 record in home games and a 5-9-3 record overall. The Canucks have a -11 scoring differential, with 58 total goals scored and 69 conceded.

Washington has a 7-9-2 record overall and a 2-7-2 record in road games. The Capitals have a -6 scoring differential, with 51 total goals scored and 57 given up.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Capitals won 6-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has scored 11 goals with 11 assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Strome has five goals and 12 assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Jack Studnicka: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Flyers-Devils Rivalry of the 1990s & 2000s

The Philadelphia Flyers will most commonly appear in the NHL spotlight on national tv broadcasts against the Pittsburgh Penguins, their arch-rival during the career of Sidney Crosby beginning after 2004-05 lockout. The New York Rangers battled the Flyers most bitterly during the 1970s and 1980s. However, arguably the most contentious rivalry in franchise history ignited during the 1990s with the New Jersey Devils.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Stars, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are looking for ways to clear some NHL salary off of their books. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars got a major contract done, but are they finished conducting business? Reports are they’re looking to make a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Islanders vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022

The New York Islanders will take their turn as the visiting team in this matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers. The Isles beat Philadelphia at home just this past weekend to add to the growing woes of the Flyers. New York is moving in the opposite direction as well, as you’d learn more about below. Will the Islanders go 2-0 this season in their matchup versus Philadelphia? Or will the Flyers give John Tortorella something to smile about? With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Islanders-Flyers prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:30 PM ET.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Flames bring home winning streak into game against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Montreal Canadiens looking to continue a three-game home winning streak. Calgary has a 7-6-2 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Flames...
FOX Sports

Hurricanes take on the Blues after overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 5-5-0 in home games. The Blues...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Seattle takes on Washington after overtime win

Washington Capitals (7-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Washington Capitals after the Kraken took down the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 in overtime. Seattle has a 6-4-2 record at home and an 8-5-3 record overall....
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin makes NHL history with latest goals

Ovechkin broke the record midway through the first period of Tuesday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. He got the goal in typical Ovechkin fashion, scoring on a one-timer set up by Dylan Strome as the Caps were moving up the ice. He also tied the record just six minutes earlier with an unassisted goal, both goals giving the Capitals an early 2-0 lead in the game.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Depth Shines Bright in Win vs. Blue Jackets

After two consecutive losses at home, the Vegas Golden Knights got back in the win column Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 3-2 shootout win on the road, improving to 17-6-1 to start the 2022-23 season and placing them first in the Western Conference. This was the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 23: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

After more than a quarter of the season gone by, the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-3) will finally face one of the leaders in the Metro Division when they host the Carolina Hurricanes (11-6-3) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan may tweak the Penguins’ lineup, as it appears he will move Kasperi Kapanen from the press box to the third line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Canucks News & Rumors: Horvat, Kuzmenko, Podkolzin & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bo Horvat tops Frank Seravalli’s trade target list. Meanwhile, Andrei Kuzmenko’s agent comments on the pending unrestricted free agent’s next contract. Additionally, the Canucks announced they sent Vasily Podkolzin and Jack Rathbone to Abbotsford. Horvat Tops Trade...
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers

Although the Philadelphia Flyers started the 2022-23 season strong, they have quickly fallen back down to Earth since. Due to a deflating 10-game losing streak, they now sport a 7-10-5 record and are seventh in the Metropolitan Division. As a result, they are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. If the Detroit Red Wings maintain their playoff spot as the season rolls on, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should consider doing business with them. Here are three specific trade targets that could make sense for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Stars, Canadiens, Sabres, Golden Knights, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars have signed a key player to a long-term deal. The Montreal Canadiens are going to be active on the trade market and have already started making calls to move players. Who is he talking to and what players is he talking about? The Buffalo Sabres are moving from dark horse to favorite to land Jakob Chycrhun and the Vegas Golden Knights will have to be crafty about how they add before the NHL Trade Deadline. Finally, is there a huge rift between the head coach and the GM of the Philadelphia Flyers?
