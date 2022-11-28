ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks come into matchup with the Canadiens on losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks are looking to stop a three-game losing streak with a win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal is 8-7-1 overall and 6-5-0 in home games. The Canadiens have a 9-2-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

San Jose has a 6-9-3 record overall and a 5-5-0 record in road games. The Sharks have conceded 59 goals while scoring 51 for a -8 scoring differential.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Canadiens won 4-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirby Dach has four goals and 13 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Timo Meier has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has one goal and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Paul Byron: out (hip), Mike Hoffman: day to day (lower-body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: out (upper-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

