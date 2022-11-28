Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid.

Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Carolina is 3-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have a +five scoring differential, with 48 total goals scored and 43 allowed.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won the previous meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 11 goals and 18 assists for the Penguins. Brock McGinn has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has nine goals and 14 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 3-3-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.