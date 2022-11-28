Read full article on original website
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting kicks off season
NEW YORK -- The lights were lit Wednesday night on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the unofficial start to the holiday season.With the flip of a switch, all 50,000 LED lights illuminated this year's tree."In that moment, it gave me chills," one child said."I thought it was really exciting because it kind of brought the Christmas spirit," another child said."I will be back next year. It was definitely beautiful," a spectator said.Hours earlier, thousands of people filed into Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse."That's the biggest star I've ever seen," 8-year-old Lee Hale said.Cindy Khuu, visiting from North Carolina, was...
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
greenwichfreepress.com
L’Escale Restaurant at Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel to Close for Renovations, Reopen in 3 Months
This week the Delamar Hotel announced that L’escale restaurant will remain at Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel. The restaurant will close for up to three months beginning in January for a refresh of its dining room, bar, outdoor terrace and banquet facilities, and is scheduled to reopen in spring 2023.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge
Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
heystamford.com
Stamford Moms & Stamford Town Center Team up for Holiday Movie Series
With temperatures dropping in Stamford, it’s the most wonderful time of the year to head indoors and check out some favorite holiday movies with the family!. Lucky for us, Stamford Moms and The Stamford Town Center have teamed up for Movie night every Friday at the mall. The screenings...
1 person injured after cement mixer falls through parking deck in Danbury
One person was injured and hospitalized after a cement mixer fell through a parking deck in Danbury.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
ctbites.com
Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops
New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
heystamford.com
Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center Launches in Boccuzzi Park
It’s official! SoundWaters has opened the new Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center. In keeping with SoundWaters maritime heritage, SoundWaters Chair, Doug Bora, flanked by federal, state, city and SoundWaters officials, launched the Harbor Center as one would launch a new ship, by smashing a bottle of champagne on the front of the new building. Guests then streamed into the building to get their first look at the sparking, 12,800 ft2 two-story educational facility.
westchesterfamily.com
2022 Westchester Winter Bucket List: 40 Cool Things to Do in Westchester this Winter
The end of the year brings on much excitement in the air. From holiday events to visits with Santa to illuminated experiences, there’s no shortage of magical memories to make this season. On top of that, Westchester offers some great ways to enjoy the area with tons of family hikes, skiing, ice skating, maple sugaring, snow tubing, and indoor play options. Read on to check out some of the coolest experiences to enjoy with your family this winter!
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton zoning officials 'concerned' about possible Norwalk cannabis business near border
WILTON — Town zoning officials have voiced their concerns over the looming possibility of cannabis retailers near Wilton's shared border with Norwalk. The concerns largely center around Main Avenue, which Town Planner Michael Wrinn recently discussed with the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission Monday. Wrinn shared the possibility of cannabis-related businesses opening in neighboring Norwalk and how it might affect Wilton.
Autoblog
Connecticut mansion hides 30-car underground garage
If you want a quarantine palace for the next pandemic, there's a house in Greenwich, Connecticut, that's already proved it's up to the task. Built in 2009, the owner could have spent years here sheltering from The Great Recession. Set on 19.6 acres across three plots, the 17,878-square-foot main house sits on the largest parcel of 8.71 acres. Home hunters will find 10 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, five half-baths, space to park six cars above ground in the garage and porte-cochere — and space to park another 30 cars in an underground garage.
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly crash closes rest area on I-95 in Milford
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
The biggest go-kart racing track in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this month
Whether it will actually be the biggest destination of its kind in the world or not, one thing is for sure: New Yorkers will thoroughly enjoy the indoor go-karting track that's set to open in Edison, New Jersey, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, next month. The self-proclaimed...
Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage
DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
Three families displaced after New Haven fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A developing story in New Haven where firefighters said Wednesday night’s strong winds spread flames from a fire that started on the porch through all three stories of a home. Those who lived on the first and second floors of the house on Pendleton St. got out by themselves crews […]
Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza. Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph. Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by […]
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
Iconic NJ Bagel Shop Shutters After ’30 Wonderful Years’
Sad news, bagel lovers — New Jersey has lost one of its iconic bagel spots after what it calls “30 wonderful years.”. Bagel Bin on Olcott Square in Bernardsville made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 27. “As you are aware, Bagel Bin has been...
