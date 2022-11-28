ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting kicks off season

NEW YORK -- The lights were lit Wednesday night on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for the unofficial start to the holiday season.With the flip of a switch, all 50,000 LED lights illuminated this year's tree."In that moment, it gave me chills," one child said."I thought it was really exciting because it kind of brought the Christmas spirit," another child said."I will be back next year. It was definitely beautiful," a spectator said.Hours earlier, thousands of people filed into Rockefeller Center to catch a glimpse."That's the biggest star I've ever seen," 8-year-old Lee Hale said.Cindy Khuu, visiting from North Carolina, was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge

Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
heystamford.com

Stamford Moms & Stamford Town Center Team up for Holiday Movie Series

With temperatures dropping in Stamford, it’s the most wonderful time of the year to head indoors and check out some favorite holiday movies with the family!. Lucky for us, Stamford Moms and The Stamford Town Center have teamed up for Movie night every Friday at the mall. The screenings...
STAMFORD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
ctbites.com

Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops

New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
NEW HAVEN, CT
heystamford.com

Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center Launches in Boccuzzi Park

It’s official! SoundWaters has opened the new Cohen SoundWaters Harbor Center. In keeping with SoundWaters maritime heritage, SoundWaters Chair, Doug Bora, flanked by federal, state, city and SoundWaters officials, launched the Harbor Center as one would launch a new ship, by smashing a bottle of champagne on the front of the new building. Guests then streamed into the building to get their first look at the sparking, 12,800 ft2 two-story educational facility.
STAMFORD, CT
westchesterfamily.com

2022 Westchester Winter Bucket List: 40 Cool Things to Do in Westchester this Winter

The end of the year brings on much excitement in the air. From holiday events to visits with Santa to illuminated experiences, there’s no shortage of magical memories to make this season. On top of that, Westchester offers some great ways to enjoy the area with tons of family hikes, skiing, ice skating, maple sugaring, snow tubing, and indoor play options. Read on to check out some of the coolest experiences to enjoy with your family this winter!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton zoning officials 'concerned' about possible Norwalk cannabis business near border

WILTON — Town zoning officials have voiced their concerns over the looming possibility of cannabis retailers near Wilton's shared border with Norwalk. The concerns largely center around Main Avenue, which Town Planner Michael Wrinn recently discussed with the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission Monday. Wrinn shared the possibility of cannabis-related businesses opening in neighboring Norwalk and how it might affect Wilton.
WILTON, CT
Autoblog

Connecticut mansion hides 30-car underground garage

If you want a quarantine palace for the next pandemic, there's a house in Greenwich, Connecticut, that's already proved it's up to the task. Built in 2009, the owner could have spent years here sheltering from The Great Recession. Set on 19.6 acres across three plots, the 17,878-square-foot main house sits on the largest parcel of 8.71 acres. Home hunters will find 10 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, five half-baths, space to park six cars above ground in the garage and porte-cochere — and space to park another 30 cars in an underground garage.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly crash closes rest area on I-95 in Milford

Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage

DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Three families displaced after New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A developing story in New Haven where firefighters said Wednesday night’s strong winds spread flames from a fire that started on the porch through all three stories of a home. Those who lived on the first and second floors of the house on Pendleton St. got out by themselves crews […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Gwyneth Paltrow visits New Haven pizza shop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Legendary actress and Goop businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow stopped in New Haven Tuesday for some of the city’s world-famous pizza. Paltrow visited Sally’s Apizza on Wooster Street and posed with two employees for a photograph. Sally’s Apizza shared photographs of the encounter, including a picture of a pizza box autographed by […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy