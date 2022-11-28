LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week’s loss at the New York Jets. The Bears (3-9) will try to stop a five-game losing streak and get a rare win over their rivals when they host the Packers (4-8) on Sunday. Green Bay has won seven in a row against Chicago. Fields, who’s been turning heads in his second season, separated his left shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint when he was tackled on a designed run late in Chicago’s loss at Atlanta two weeks ago. He participated in practice on a limited basis leading up to the game at New York and was limited again on Wednesday.
HOUSTON (AP) — When Deshaun Watson returns to the field Sunday, it will be in the same stadium where he played his last game 700 days ago. The disgraced quarterback will make his debut for the Cleveland Browns (4-7) against his former team, the Houston Texans (1-9-1), in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.
