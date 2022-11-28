ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

RadarOnline

'This Is A F—ing Nightmare!' Donald Trump's Team Scrambling After Former President's Controversial Dinner With White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

A member of Donald Trump's team is calling the former president's dinner with Kanye West and renowned white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes a "f—ing nightmare" as they scramble to run damage control for his 2024 campaign.The source, who served as a longtime advisor to the embattled politician, chose to remain anonymous to avoid angering him or being thought of as "disloyal," but still noted that they believed the meeting could easily spell disaster for Trump's immediate future in politics. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why," they...
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
msn.com

Trump met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes alongside Ye at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Trump had dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes this week at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, Axios first reported on Friday. The dinner happened on Tuesday night alongside rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who had said Trump was “basically screaming at me at the table” when he asked the former president to be his running mate in 2024.
TheDailyBeast

Trump Ignored Pleas to Condemn White Supremacist Fuentes, Insiders Say

Donald Trump repeatedly refused to listen to advisers encouraging him to condemn white supremacist Nick Fuentes after the former president hosted the antisemite at Mar-a-Lago, according to a report. Insiders told the Guardian that Trump rebuffed the advice because he was worried about alienating part of his base. Instead, Trump made three statements on Friday about the dinner—also attended by Kanye West—and took to his Truth Social platform to say that he “didn’t know Nick Fuentes” and claim that West “expressed no antisemitism.” Fuentes has previously made comments denying the Holocaust and attended the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. He praised Trump’s comments in the wake of the demonstration, where counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed by a white supremacist.
People

McConnell Says Anyone Meeting with Antisemites and White Supremacists 'Unlikely' to Be Elected President

The Senate minority leader offered a barely veiled dig at former President Donald Trump's recent meeting with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a thinly veiled criticism of Donald Trump days after the former president — who recently launched his 2024 campaign for the presidency — had a private dinner with rapper Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Without naming the former president, and without prompting by reporters, McConnell said in a...
New York Post

Romney calls Trump GOP ‘gargoyle’ as Pence urges apology for Kanye dinner

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitt Romney compared former President Donald Trump Monday to a “gargoyle” that could scare voters away from the Republican Party — as former Vice President Mike Pence demanded that Trump say sorry for dining with Jew-bashing guests last week. Trump, 76, has faced an uproar since hosting white supremacist Nick Fuentes and disgraced hip-hop star Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago resort last week. Trump claimed Friday that he “knew nothing about” Fuentes and blamed West, who was welcomed at the Florida resort despite his own bizarre anti-Jewish remarks. “There is no bottom to the degree to which he’s willing...
Cleveland Jewish News

TIMELINE: Ye’s path to antisemitism

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been engaged in a months-long attempt to mainstream antisemitism. What began as antisemitic statements made in an interview with Tucker Carlson has devolved into courting Holocaust deniers like Nick Fuentes and bringing them to dine with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
AFP

White House blasts Trump for meeting with white supremacist

The White House on Saturday condemned former president Donald Trump for meeting at his Florida estate with a renowned white supremacist and with rapper Kanye West who is embroiled in a storm over anti-Semitic remarks. White House deputy press secretary Andrews Bates condemned Trump's meeting with Fuentes.
AOL Corp

Some GOP criticize Trump for dinner with white supremacist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some Republicans on Sunday criticized Donald Trump for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes at the former president's Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, even as Trump said the encounter was inadvertent. Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson accused Trump of empowering extremism. "I don't think it's a good idea...
Cleveland Jewish News

