Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
Play by play announcer Gus Johnson comments on Badgers future
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The college football season is a long road for many play by play broadcasters who cover the games. Following teams like the Wisconsin Badgers through their highs and their lows, Gus Johnson announces many games for the Big 10. In a recent interview with Newswatch12, he...
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
Takeaways from Luke Fickell's introductory press conference
MADISON — A whirlwind courtship became official Sunday when Wisconsin hired Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as its new head football coach. Monday brought the first day on the job for the 49-year-old, which was spent touring the facilities, meeting with the current players, getting introduced to important alumni and facing the media for the first time. Here are some of the biggest things we learned from Fickell’s first 36 hours as the Badgers new leader.
Watch: Luke Fickell Arrives In Wisconsin, Makes First Statement As Badgers' Head Coach
The winningest coach in UC history wasted little time taking over at Wisconsin following the end of UC's AAC Title chances.
Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week
The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
One B1G fanbase is clamoring for Jim Leonhard as DC following Wisconsin's HC decision
Jim Leonhard is not the next head coach at Wisconsin. Despite reports last weekend indicating that Leonhard would have the interim tag removed by the Badgers, Wisconsin and AD Chris McIntosh went in a totally different route Sunday. In the end, the Badgers landed head coach Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
Rockford sophomore shows in season opener why she has 7 scholarship offers
ROCKFORD – It took Anna Wypych about a quarter-and-a-half to show why college recruiters have been calling since last summer. Rockford’s sophomore guard scored 16 of her game-high 18 points by halftime of Tuesday night’s season-opening 63-24 win over Forest Hills Eastern. Wypych drained three 3-pointers, and she proved just as effective slashing her way to the basket.
State's high school coaches react to news of Luke Fickell's hiring at Wisconsin
With news that former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell has been hired as the next head football coach at the University of Wisconsin, we checked in with high school coaches around the state for their reaction. Fickell is no stranger to Wisconsin and the Big Ten, playing at Ohio...
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
Waukesha could be birthplace of U.S soccer, historians say
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha has a strong tie to U.S soccer history, as historians say the first recorded soccer match happened at Saratoga Park. "Oct. 11, 1866, which was 156 years ago, the first documented game on U.S soil was right here at Saratoga Park," said Derek Marie, head coach for the Carroll University men's soccer team.
Brewers 2023 giveaway schedule announced
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 a dozen promotional giveaways for the 2023 season. Always a highly-anticipated announcement, fans will see a variety of new items and wearable pieces. The schedule is highlighted by three Bobbleheads, a Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler, City Connect merchandise and a Giannis Antetokounmpo...
The disability-friendliness of UW-W
International Day of Persons with Disabilities is coming up on December 3. UW-Whitewater is ranking highly in terms of being disability-friendly, but what does that mean? What kinds of things are in place to benefit disabled students and staff? Let’s get into it. Besides winning a combined 16 National...
Wisconsin in Exclusive Club. Chosen for Rare Show with Country Legend
I seem to remember hearing more than once over the past 10 to 15 years that the last time you could see the "King of Country" live on tour was about to happen. And according to our friends at The Boot, it was just over a decade ago (September 26, 2012) that George Strait announced he was "retiring from touring."
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Big Juicy Wisconsin Joint Named One of America’s Best Steakhouses
This steak house is as casual as it is delicious. Not one pretentious thing about this place. Great steaks, good price, that's it. It's impossible to say which is best, but I can tell you that for me, it's usually easier to tell someone a steakhouse that wouldn't make the list.
11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
Nitty Gritty’s fire sparks appreciation of its storied history and late founder
The recent fire that temporarily closed the Nitty Gritty on North Frances Street brought the realization that few restaurants or bars have endured in Madison longer than the Gritty, which opened Oct. 3, 1968. For longtime Madisonians, it’s impossible to think about the Nitty Gritty without remembering, too, its colorful...
