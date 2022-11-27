COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brooke Flowers became Saint Louis' all-time leader in rebounds at Missouri Wednesday night, but the Billikens fell to the Tigers, 82-52, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. The Billikens moved to 2-8 on the season, while Mizzou improved to 7-1. Missouri went 14-27 (.519) from behind...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO