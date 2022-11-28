Read full article on original website
Go global with UK Music at World Music and Dance Concert
The University of Kentucky School of Music World Music Ensembles will present the World Music and Dance Concert beginning 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Singletary Center for the Arts Concert Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. This concert will highlight the university’s world music...
UK Recycling continues food waste program at University Flats
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 29, 2022) — After the success in past school years, University of Kentucky Recycling is continuing the residence hall food waste program at University Flats under the leadership of Recycling Program Support intern Shaun Lavin. In collaboration with the Student Government Association (SGA), UK Dining, UK Housing, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment (CAFE) and UK Residence Life, this program provides students the opportunity to take personal responsibility for the food waste they create in the kitchen.
UK ASPIRE workshops help faculty make labs more inclusive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 30, 2022) — Jessica Blackburn, Ph.D., associate professor of molecular and cellular biochemistry in the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, wanted to make her undergraduate students feel welcome at the start of the fall semester. As the daughter of a teacher, her instinct was to gift each undergraduate student a binder with supplies. She also included a Starbucks gift card for new students to grab coffee with new colleagues and a giant eraser “because mistakes are OK and how you learn.”
UK Retail Pharmacies offer one-stop testing, treatment for flu
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 30, 2022) — As various illnesses continue to spread throughout the area, health providers are still seeing large numbers of flu cases. If you are feeling sick and think it could be the flu, University of Kentucky Retail Pharmacies is hoping to make getting tested and treated as easy as possible by creating a one-stop shop. Get a test and if it is positive, leave with the medication you need.
'UK at the Half:' Why student Jordan Colella loves UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 28, 2022) — For this "UK at the Half," University of Kentucky student Jordan Colella explains why he loves UK and highlights important upcoming deadlines for prospective students. High school seniors can now begin their UK journey with two online application options — the UK Application...
UK HealthCare hosts annual Cardio-Oncology Symposium
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 29, 2022) — On Dec. 3 and 4, UK HealthCare providers are hosting the annual Cardio-Oncology Symposium in the Jacobs Science Building. This event is relevant for physicians, pharmacists, cardiovascular technicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, radiation physicists and radiologic technicians. Cardiology, surgery, vascular and oncology residents and fellows are also welcome.
UK Orchestra finishes out 2022 with Barber concerto, Schubert's 'The Great'
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 30, 2022) — University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will wrap up 2022 with Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 “The Great” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Singletary Center for the Arts Concert Hall. The program will also include the Kentucky premiere of Florence Price’s “The Oak.”
Q&A: Tips to keep children safe this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 30, 2022) — The holidays are a time when families come together to bond and create memories. Holidays can also be especially important to children to create a sense of security and belonging, and parents should keep their safety in mind. The University of Kentucky has...
2023 Outstanding Teaching Awards call for nominations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 29, 2022) — Each year, the University of Kentucky recognizes faculty and graduate students for outstanding teaching during the Provost's Awards for Outstanding Teaching. Intended to identify and recognize individuals who demonstrate special dedication to student achievement and who are evincing meritorious success in their teaching,...
What to know about listeria and food recalls
The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Sarah D’Orazio, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
College of Education research team explores nation’s K-12 teacher needs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 30, 2022) — A new study designed at the University of Kentucky College of Education is gauging the types of supports teachers across the nation need in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on schools. It is supported by a Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) grant from the National Science Foundation.
Kentucky Innovative Scholarship offers hope to displaced students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 28, 2022) — The University of Kentucky is proud to be participating in a new program to support displaced students in Kentucky. The Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) have launched the Kentucky Innovative Scholarship, which offers scholarships to displaced students pursuing an undergraduate degree in Kentucky.
'Behind the Blue': TRACS Director Paige Green discusses campus mental health resources
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 28, 2022) — The TRACS (Triage, Referral, Assistance and Crisis Support) hub is a physical and virtual one-stop shop where students can come for a quick referral to support services or receive direct clinical support for a range of mental health needs, basic needs and crises.
Last call to support DanceBlue's 'No Shave November'
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 29, 2022) — DanceBlue has brought back one of its annual fundraising events, "No Shave November." This fundraiser has been live throughout November to incentivize the community to raise $25,000 by Nov. 29 (today). If the goal is met, several DanceBlue Clinic employees and committee members have pledged to shave their heads in solidarity with the kids at the clinic.
‘The helper’ continues her legacy
According to her family, Gabriella Smith was the second oldest of six and “the helper child” of the bunch. She lived up to this nickname at home in Alexandria, Ky., caring for her three youngest siblings who have special needs. She demonstrated it through church, traveling with teams across Central America to make health care more accessible.
Applications and Nominations for Chair of Department of Family and Community Medicine
The University of Kentucky College of Medicine invites applications and nominations for chair of its well-regarded department of family and community medicine. The UK College of Medicine seeks a visionary chair with a successful record of achievement in academic medicine in family and community medicine. Exceptional accomplishments as a clinician and academician are a must as the chair’s duties will include clinical practice and ongoing academic activities.
