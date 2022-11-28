LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 30, 2022) — As various illnesses continue to spread throughout the area, health providers are still seeing large numbers of flu cases. If you are feeling sick and think it could be the flu, University of Kentucky Retail Pharmacies is hoping to make getting tested and treated as easy as possible by creating a one-stop shop. Get a test and if it is positive, leave with the medication you need.

