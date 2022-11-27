Read full article on original website
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Most of the capacity on the Baltic Pipe is already booked for the next 15 years, operators said.
Samsung Heavy Industries Plans “Smart Yard” to Accelerate Production
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) intends to accelerate the production of newbuilds with the adoption of a “smart yard” technology designed to optimize operations. The Korean government has been advocating for the shipyard to improve efficiency through the use of technology as the yards seek to manage their huge backlog and compete for new orders.
Shell Acquires Europe’s Largest Producer of Biomethane
Shell is joining the other majors in the energy business in building an expanded presence in the supply of biomethane, which is viewed as one of the leading emerging alternative fuels for industries including shipping. Shell announced it will acquire Nature Energy Biogas, the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Europe.
Damen Shipyards and Van Stee Offshore Sign Multibuster 8020 Contract
At the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2022 Kommer Damen, Chairman of Damen Shipyards Group, and Arjan van Stee of Van Stee Offshore have signed a contract for the delivery next year of an 80-metre Multibuster 8020 ultra-shallow draught, multi-purpose workboat. Van Stee’s Multibuster 8020 is the first of a new class that combines the key elements of Damen’s highly successful Multi-Cat and Shoalbuster workboat classes to create a large-scale platform capable of undertaking a wide variety of projects in waters as shallow as three metres.
India shows off drone-busting birds in joint drills with US near Chinese border
India’s military showed off trained kites swooping down through mountain ranges to take out drones as part of ongoing high-altitude drills with the US military less than 100km away from the border with China, drawing strong objections from Beijing. The two militaries kicked off the 18th edition of the US-Indian joint exercises known as “Yudh Abhyas” (war practice) in Auli, in India’s northern Uttarakhand state, earlier this month.The drills, which began on 16 November and are spanning 15 days, are taking place on Nanda Devi, the second highest mountain range in India. They are focused on sharing technology and know-how...
UN: Investments to Combat Delays, Consolidation, and Aging Fleets
Increased investment is required all across the maritime supply chains to better prepare for future global crises and to continue the emergence of developing economies says a new report from the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The agency, which focuses on economic development, cites the disruptions caused by the pandemic as well as the trends in the shipping industry saying that investments are needed in the maritime transport systems.
Wärtsilä and Investors Advance New Wind Turbine Installation Concept
Texas-based Bleutec Industries reports it is making progress on the development of a revolutionary new concept for the installation of offshore wind farms. The report reports its system would provide a cost-effective alternative to the more expensive heavy-lift jack-up Wind Turbine Installation Vessels. After announcing that it has received a significant financial investment, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wärtsilä naming the technology group as the system integrator for Bleutec’s innovative Binary Marine Installation Solution (BMIS).
Cooling solar farms can make them more powerful - here is the proof
It’s a common belief that a solar panel produces more energy on receiving more sunlight but that’s not always true. In fact, a report from the World Economic Forum state that photovoltaic cells on a solar panel (that trap sunlight and convert it into electricity) may start producing less energy if they get overheated.
Watch: One of the largest solar facilities in Texas achieves operation
National Grid Renewables celebrated the activation of the Noble Solar project, the largest yet developed by the company, and among the largest in the nation. The 275 MW solar, 125 MWh battery energy storage Noble Solar project began construction last year and is now feeding renewable energy into the Texas ERCOT grid-controlled region.
Engines Retrofitted for Methanol are Installed on Antwerp Tug
Work is proceeding on a unique project to retrofit one of the tugs at the Port of Antwerp to become the first methanol-powered tugboat as the port continues to participate in projects to enhance sustainability. Antwerp is moving toward launching “Methatug” along with “Hydrotug 1” to demonstrate future alternative green fuel operations.
Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump
Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
Germany Finalizes a Long-Term LNG Supply Deal with Qatar
After almost a year of negotiations, Germany has finally signed a deal for LNG import with Qatar. The 15-year long-term contract, which takes effect starting in 2026, will be the next key step in the country’s efforts to develop its LNG imports. Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, Germany has launched several initiatives to become less dependent on Russian energy sources.
Port of Rotterdam Positions as Hydrogen Hub Hosting New Technologies
With demand expected to soar in the coming years for green hydrogen and new forms of electricity storage, the Port of Rotterdam is continuing to position itself as a hub for these new sustainable industries. With The Netherlands and Germany being two of the projected largest hydrogen consumers, the Port of Rotterdam is looking for new industries and as part of that announced plans to locate the world’s first large-scale Battolyser factory in the port to capitalize on the trends in hydrogen and energy storage.
Frontline Uses Strong Q3 and Outlook to Sweeten Offer for Euronav
Tanker shipping company Frontline reported third quarter results saying that the sector is at the beginning of a prolonged upcycle after years of weak performance. Reporting a strong return to profitability driven by a more than doubling of revenues, Frontline is using its strong third quarter results and outlook as another enticement to complete the pending merger with Euronav.
Jeep’s China Bankruptcy May Signal Troubles For Other Foreign Automakers
October 31st, 2022, was a spooky day for the automotive industry, but not just because of Halloween. That was the day that Stellantis announced that the GAC-FCA joint venture, responsible for building and selling Jeeps in China, had filed for bankruptcy. The announcement came mere months after Stellantis increased its...
A company's nuclear fusion rockets could help us escape the Solar System in our lifetime
Nuclear fusion-powered rockets might be nearer than you think. UK rocket company Pulsar Fusion has been awarded funding from the UK Space Agency to help it develop "integrated nuclear fission-based power systems for electric propulsion", a press statement shared with IE via email reveals. They will collaborate with the Universities...
EU Agrees on Including Shipping in ETS, Expanding Scope of Regulations
Incorporating shipping into the European Union’s Emissions Trading System took a large step forward on Tuesday night as a preliminary agreement was reached on the key elements of the regulations for the maritime industry. The European Parliament, Council, and Commission reached an agreement on the terms, with the lead negotiators saying the framework is a “substantial improvement,” as it widens the scope of the regulations and lays the groundwork for the final agreements. The shipping industry overall is responding positively while the legislators and environmentalists hailed the agreement.
Hybrid Tankers Ordered Prepared for Methanol and Wind
Swedish tanker operator Terntank reported that it has ordered a novel, new tanker design as it works toward its goal of fossil-free operations. The company which dates back more than 100 years and currently operates 10 chemical/product tankers placed an order for two new 15,000 dwt tankers along with an option for two more each with a hybrid power plant as well as methanol and wind assist readiness.
Concordia Maritime Evaluating Fleet as Transition Continues
Financially troubled product tanker operator Concordia Maritime reports that it is continuing with the review of its remaining vessels looking at opportunities to realize the value of its assets based on the strong market. The fleet review is proceeding as the company delivered the first of three additional vessels to its new owners.
