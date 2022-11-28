ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Italy, Russia and Ukraine: Which countries are missing from the World Cup?

World Cup 2022 in Qatar is well underway, with the many pre-tournament controversies and talking points giving way to some enthralling performances on the pitch, such as England’s 6-2 opening win over Iran, as well as some utterly dismal displays, such as England’s wretched 0-0 draw with the USA.From shock wins by Saudi Arabia over Argentina and Japan over Germany to a wonder goal from Richarlison and a thrilling fightback by Cameroon against Serbia, this rare winter tournament has had it all and we are not even out of the group stage yet.For all that, a number of big name...
BBC

World Cup: Some football fans are in trouble with Fifa

Cheers, tears and banners - when it comes to the World Cup, fans are used to going all-out to show their support. But sometimes, excitement can tip over into bad behaviour. When that happens, Fifa - football's international governing body - can step in and sanction the teams for fan misconduct.
The Independent

World Cup: Who do USA play next after qualifying for last 16 in Qatar?

The USA advanced at the World Cup in Qatar after finishing second in Group B behind England.A gritty 1-0 win over Iran, thanks to Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’s goal, which left him hospitalised, proved enough to sneak through on five points.Now though, Gregg Berhalter’s side eye a first quarter-final berth since 2002, when they came unstuck to eventual runners-up Germany in a 1-0 loss.There have been great signs for the Stars and Stripes ahead of hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada, but Berhalter will hope to build on a promising start and prove their worth in...
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

Argentina will attempt to avoid a first group-stage exit at the World Cup since 2002 as they face Poland in Qatar.No team in Group C has yet sealed a spot in the last 16, meaning this final matchday will be crucial – and potentially complicated.FOLLOW LIVE: Poland vs Argentina – Latest World Cup updatesArgentina, led by Lionel Messi, have three points, as do their shock, opening-game conquerors Saudi Arabia. Poland, meanwhile, are on four points, with Mexico on one.A victory for either Argentina or Poland here would send them through at the other’s expense, while a draw would leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy