Group B runners-up Senegal await England in the last 16 after securing progress with a win over Ecuador.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the Africa Cup of Nations champions’ key players.Eduoard MendyThe Chelsea goalkeeper may have had his form questioned for his club but for his country he remains an important player. However, he has yet to keep a clean sheet at the tournament and will need a big performance against Gareth Southgate’s side.Kalidou KoulibalyCapitaine Koulibaly appreciation tweet 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZHTF2RDfM9— FSF (@Fsfofficielle) November 29, 2022Senegal’s captain has long been rated one of the world’s top centre-backs and...

1 DAY AGO