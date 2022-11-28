ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal

Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal. The tally marked his first ever World Cup goal. Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié crashed into Sarr in the box to give...
NBC Connecticut

Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador

Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
NBC Miami

Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Nets Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Ecuador

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal’s captain has put his team one step closer to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kalidou Koulibaly put his team up 2-1 over Ecuador...
The Independent

Senegal lie in wait for England at World Cup – but who are their key players?

Group B runners-up Senegal await England in the last 16 after securing progress with a win over Ecuador.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the Africa Cup of Nations champions’ key players.Eduoard MendyThe Chelsea goalkeeper may have had his form questioned for his club but for his country he remains an important player. However, he has yet to keep a clean sheet at the tournament and will need a big performance against Gareth Southgate’s side.Kalidou KoulibalyCapitaine Koulibaly appreciation tweet 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZHTF2RDfM9— FSF (@Fsfofficielle) November 29, 2022Senegal’s captain has long been rated one of the world’s top centre-backs and...
Yardbarker

overtimeheroics.net

Senegal Claim 2-1 Win To Progress as Ecuador are Eliminated

A good number of the Ecuadorian players broke down in tears at the end of injury time as the African Champions stole the second Group A last 16 spot. https://twitter.com/TahirHu85869550/status/1597662121097326592?s=20&t=UfbwIUGYnZuSfBbxqi3XrQ. It was one of the saddest nights in Ecuador soccer history as the Senegalese punched their tickets through at the...
NBC Sports

Yardbarker

Senegal become first African nation to beat South American side in over 30 years

After beating Ecuador 2-1 in their final group-stage game, Senegal became the first African nation to beat a South American side in the World Cup since 1990. Kalidou Koulibaly’s goal, just three minutes after Moises Caicedo equalised for Ecuador, secured an all-important victory for Senegal to confirm their progression from Group A. However, the result also meant that they ended a 21-game winless run for African sides against South American teams in the World Cup, with Cameroon last securing a victory against Columbia in 1990.

