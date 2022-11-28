ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home

By RONALD BLUM AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hx2pf_0jPcvYgu00

The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home.

“We have to get out of our group by all means,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said Monday. “It would feel like a success for us when we make it out of the group and then continue on in the tournament.”

A draw or a loss Tuesday night would eliminate the Americans, who tied Wales 1-1 and England 0-0. England leads Group B with four points, followed by Iran with three, the U.S. with two and Wales with one.

During unusual pre-match news conferences, Adams was asked to defend the U.S.'s treatment of Black people and chastized for pronoucing the opponent “Eye-ran” instead of “E-ran.” American coach Gregg Berhalter was questioned about U.S. immigration and Naval policy and apologized for the U.S. Soccer Federation's decision to strip the emblem of the Islamic Republic from Iran's flag on social media.

The USSF’s flag decision was meant to support women protestors in Iran.

“We had no idea about what U.S. Soccer put out,” Berhalter said. “All we can do on our behalf is apologize on behalf of the players and the staff.”

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz was queried about Sunday’s flag flap, which prompted the governing body of Iranian soccer to demand FIFA expel the U.S. from the tournament. He said he did not intend to use the controversy as motivation.

“If after 42 years in this game as a coach I still believe that I could win games with those mental games, I think I did not learn nothing about the game,” he said.

“We have solidarity with the humanitarian causes all over the world, whatever they are or who they are,” he added. “If you talk about human rights, racism, kids that die in schools with shootings, we have solidarity to all those causes, but here our mission is bring the smiles for the people at least for 90 minutes.”

Adams, who is Black and grew up in a white family, was told by a reporter from Iran’s Press TV about the pronounciation of Iran, then asked: “Are you OK to be representing a country that has so much discrimination against Black people?”

“My apologies on the mispronunciation of your country,” Adams responded. “That being said, there’s discrimination everywhere you go. One thing that I’ve learned, especially from living abroad in the past years and having to fit in in different cultures and kind of assimilating to different cultures, is that in the U.S. we’re continuing to make progress every single day.”

Iran famously beat the U.S. 2-1 in a 1998 World Cup match in France that eliminated the Americans.

“That game just sticks in my mind. It burns in my mind,” Berhalter said. “What I saw from the opening whistle is one team that really wanted to win the game and one team that didn’t really want to win the game.”

Iran rebounded from a 6-2 opening match loss to England with a 2-0 upset of Wales, putting the team in position to advance for the first time in six World Cups.

Queiroz praised growth in the U.S. team, saying this World Cup showed “they jumped from soccer to football.”

He coached Major League Soccer’s MetroStars in 1996 and served as a USSF adviser in 1998, writing a player development blueprint aimed at winning a World Cup by 2010.

“When it was time to dress, (there) was a box of in front of us, (Roberto) Donadoni and Tab Ramos, we need to jump on the boxes to choose the best socks and the best trousers and the best shirt because everything was in one pile,” Queiroz said. “I’m sure that these Americans that play tomorrow, they don’t know nothing about that.”

———

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: World Cup Iran vs USA

World Cup DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Matt Turner of United States celebrates after their first goal by Christian Pulisic during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
WGAU

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
The Independent

‘I got carried away’: Canelo Alvarez apologises to Lionel Messi after World Cup threat

Canelo Alvarez has apologised for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offence to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentine striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him” having taken offence at the video.On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologised to Messi and the people of Argentina.“These last few days I got carried...
NBC Sports

How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?

Thanks to Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil’s first-place spot. But...
CNN

As Russia struggles in Ukraine, repression mounts at home

A new expanded law on "foreign agents" in Russia comes into force Thursday, signifying an intensifying crackdown on free speech and opposition under President Vladimir Putin that has accelerated as his fortunes in Ukraine have deteriorated.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carlos Queiroz, part of the USMNT’s revival, now aims to end its World Cup dream

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar – A savvy, charismatic, multi-national polyglot with a fascination for the particularities of the American spirit: One could make the case that Carlos Queiroz was American soccer’s Jurgen Klinsmann before Jurgen Klinsmann was.While Klinsmann has been a constant presence in the nation’s footballing consciousness for more than a decade thanks to his television commentary work and time in charge of the U.S. men’s national team that followed, the Portuguese manager was a quietly influential figure on the domestic scene before the turn of the century.Though he would become a globetrotting coach with an array of high-powered destinations on...
The Independent

Canada vs Morocco predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture today

Morocco’s history makers will hope to go one step further on Thursday when they face Canada in a decisive group stage game.Having beaten Belgium 2-0 last time out, the Atlas Lions claimed a first triumph at a World Cup since 1998 - but it’s all the way back to 1986 the last time they reached the knockout phase.Walid Regragui’s team will achieve that feat if they beat Canada in this final Group F fixture, though even failing to win will be enough to progress if Belgium don’t bounce back to beat Croatia.Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Australian jailed in Myanmar applauded in Parliament

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Sean Turnell, an Australian economist who spent almost two years imprisoned in Myanmar, received a hero’s welcome Thursday at Australia’s Parliament House where lawmakers rose in a standing ovation and the prime minister praised his courage, optimism and resilience. Turnell, an...
ABC News

ABC News

924K+
Followers
195K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy