Incorporating shipping into the European Union’s Emissions Trading System took a large step forward on Tuesday night as a preliminary agreement was reached on the key elements of the regulations for the maritime industry. The European Parliament, Council, and Commission reached an agreement on the terms, with the lead negotiators saying the framework is a “substantial improvement,” as it widens the scope of the regulations and lays the groundwork for the final agreements. The shipping industry overall is responding positively while the legislators and environmentalists hailed the agreement.

1 DAY AGO