Germany Finalizes a Long-Term LNG Supply Deal with Qatar
After almost a year of negotiations, Germany has finally signed a deal for LNG import with Qatar. The 15-year long-term contract, which takes effect starting in 2026, will be the next key step in the country’s efforts to develop its LNG imports. Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, Germany has launched several initiatives to become less dependent on Russian energy sources.
EU Agrees on Including Shipping in ETS, Expanding Scope of Regulations
Incorporating shipping into the European Union’s Emissions Trading System took a large step forward on Tuesday night as a preliminary agreement was reached on the key elements of the regulations for the maritime industry. The European Parliament, Council, and Commission reached an agreement on the terms, with the lead negotiators saying the framework is a “substantial improvement,” as it widens the scope of the regulations and lays the groundwork for the final agreements. The shipping industry overall is responding positively while the legislators and environmentalists hailed the agreement.
Shell Acquires Europe’s Largest Producer of Biomethane
Shell is joining the other majors in the energy business in building an expanded presence in the supply of biomethane, which is viewed as one of the leading emerging alternative fuels for industries including shipping. Shell announced it will acquire Nature Energy Biogas, the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Europe.
US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea
The United States, Japan and South Korea have imposed fresh sanctions on North Korean individuals and entities in response to Pyongyang's recent slew of missile tests. And Japan said that in response to Pyongyang's "provocative acts", it was freezing the assets of three North Korean groups -- Korea Haegumgang Trading Corp, Korea Namgang Trading Corp and Lazarus Group -- and one person, Kim Su Il. The United States has voiced frustration that China, North Korea's closest ally, and Russia have blocked efforts at the UN Security Council to impose tougher sanctions. sct/tjj/cdl-hih/ceb/qan
Hybrid Tankers Ordered Prepared for Methanol and Wind
Swedish tanker operator Terntank reported that it has ordered a novel, new tanker design as it works toward its goal of fossil-free operations. The company which dates back more than 100 years and currently operates 10 chemical/product tankers placed an order for two new 15,000 dwt tankers along with an option for two more each with a hybrid power plant as well as methanol and wind assist readiness.
Large CO2 Storage Projects Proceeding in Malaysia and Norway
Efforts are intensifying around the world to develop large-scale CO2 storage to permanently sequester carbon produced at large industrial sites or even from ships underway. In the latest developments, agreements were reached for projects in Norway and Malaysia, with each being highlighted among the largest offshore sites for this emerging industry.
Mozambique’s Mocimboa da Praia Port Resumes Operations
After nearly two years of closure, Mozambique’s Mocimboa da Praia port re-opened this week, signaling a return of normalcy in the conflict-ridden Cabo Delgado province. A little over a year ago the insurgents were driven from the town which was considered to be one of their last strongholds. Restoring the port comes at a critical time as Mozambique works to become an exporter for LNG.
Keel Laying Ceremony for China’s First SOVs for Offshore Wind
The keel laying ceremony took place on November 30 for two of China’s first SOVs (Service Operation Vessels). The two Ulstein designed vessels are being built at the ZPMC Shipyard for Shanghai Electric and will be used for operations and maintenance services in China’s growing offshore wind energy sector.
US and China Trade Words After USS Chancellorsville Approaches Spratly
The U.S. Navy’s latest freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea has sparked a new war of words between the Chinese and U.S. military. In a rare seen harshly worded statement from the U.S. Navy, they directly responded to the Chinese statement regarding the operation which accused the U.S. Navy of trespassing in Chinese waters without requesting permission to sail near the hotly contested Spratly Islands.
FMC Reports Jump in Charge Complaints Against Common Carriers
The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission is reporting a strong rise in charge complaints as shippers respond positively to the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022. This comes as the FMC continues to take steps to define the processes and fulfill the mandate from the U.S. Congress requiring key milestones in the enactment and enforcement of the changes governing ocean shipping.
