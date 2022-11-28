LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.

