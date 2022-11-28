Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wdrb.com
'Tripledemic' | Louisville health experts sound alarm as flu, RSV and COVID cases soar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health experts in Louisville are calling it a "tripledemic", as hospitals nationwide become overwhelmed with a combination of respiratory viruses and illnesses that are especially dangerous to children and senior citizens. Kristian Bryant, an epidemiologist at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, says no one is immune....
horseandrider.com
Kentucky Filly Positive for EHV-1
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed that a three-year-old Thoroughbred filly in Jefferson County, Kentucky, is positive for EHV-1. The filly lives in a barn at Churchill Downs, which is currently under quarantine. She developed clinical signs on November 28, including fever, hind limb ataxia and dripping urine. EHV-1 was...
spectrumnews1.com
Post-holiday cases of flu, COVID and RSV could rise in the coming days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare’s Dr. Paul Schulz says large indoor holiday gatherings are a set up for influenza-like illnesses to spread, but since Thanksgiving, flu, COVID, and RSV cases have only increased slightly. At Norton Healthcare flu cases are up 3% and COVID cases went up by...
WLKY.com
Coming to KY: At-home addiction treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aware Recovery Care offers in-home addiction treatment services in nine states. Next week, Kentucky will become the tenth. The commonwealth saw overdose deaths increase 15 percent in just a year's time and the group is hoping to reverse the trend. The company's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer,...
'Do you have it?'; Tamiflu shortages impacting Louisville pharmacies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Faced with skyrocketing flu cases, pharmacies in Louisville are seeing shortages of a common, yet popular flu treatment. Tamiflu is a common anti-viral drug for both treatment and prevention of the flu. This flu season, pharmacists like Corey Stark at Art Jacob Prescription Shoppe are noticing increasing demand for Tamiflu.
WLWT 5
Vaping detectors installed in Kentucky school district high schools
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Health officials and parents have been concerned about teenagers using vape and e-cigarette products for years. One school district in Kentucky has a new tool that can detect vaping inside buildings. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at four high schools in Oldham...
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
Kentucky agency launches probe into facility accused of abusing developmentally delayed child
The Kentucky agency that oversees state youth centers said it has launched an investigation into allegations of abuse made by the mother of a developmentally delayed child who was allegedly choked, scratched and taunted at the same Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July.
Wave 3
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?. Updated: 4 hours ago. A viewer asked WAVE whether the metro's curbside recycling ends up in a landfill. Local businesses work for share...
Worker who died in trench collapse at Southern Indiana construction site identified
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran after a trench collapse.
Wave 3
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
University of Louisville to have 'major announcement' on Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A spokesperson from the University of Louisville says there will be a "major announcement" Wednesday morning that will affect the university. The university's Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. "to discuss personnel matters." The school has been looking for a...
Man indicted for role in Kentucky ‘grandparent scam’
Officials said “grandparent scams,” also known as “person-in-need scams,” involve perpetrators making false claims to victims that their loved one is in jeopardy and in need of money that the perpetrator will use to assist the loved one.
Louisville ATF, US Marshals offering $20K reward each for 2 Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men are wanted on federal charges and the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for information regarding their whereabouts. The two men, 27-year-old Chicoby Summers and 28-year-old Jerlen Horton,...
WLKY.com
Louisville Tenant Union gathers alongside Portland residents demanding better living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Louisville Tenant's Union gathered alongside residents of Portland's Rowan Place Apartments to demand better living conditions and new lease terms. The group rallied outside of Beacon Properties' management office in what they called a last resort. "Their apartments are making them sick," members...
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
University of Louisville suing state board over accreditation issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing issues over the accreditation of one of its programs, the University of Louisville is suing a state licensing board. UofL is suing Kentucky's Board of Licensed Professional Counselors over accreditation requirements for licensing of graduates from the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. The case is...
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
Comments / 1