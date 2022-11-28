ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky Filly Positive for EHV-1

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed that a three-year-old Thoroughbred filly in Jefferson County, Kentucky, is positive for EHV-1. The filly lives in a barn at Churchill Downs, which is currently under quarantine. She developed clinical signs on November 28, including fever, hind limb ataxia and dripping urine. EHV-1 was...
Coming to KY: At-home addiction treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aware Recovery Care offers in-home addiction treatment services in nine states. Next week, Kentucky will become the tenth. The commonwealth saw overdose deaths increase 15 percent in just a year's time and the group is hoping to reverse the trend. The company's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer,...
'Do you have it?'; Tamiflu shortages impacting Louisville pharmacies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Faced with skyrocketing flu cases, pharmacies in Louisville are seeing shortages of a common, yet popular flu treatment. Tamiflu is a common anti-viral drug for both treatment and prevention of the flu. This flu season, pharmacists like Corey Stark at Art Jacob Prescription Shoppe are noticing increasing demand for Tamiflu.
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

A viewer asked WAVE whether the metro's curbside recycling ends up in a landfill. Local businesses work for share...
Worker with Indiana contracting company killed after trench collapses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on a Clarksville sewer project was postponed Tuesday following a trench collapse that killed a worker Monday morning. The work had just begun when, around 9:20 a.m, 911 calls came flooding in saying a worker was trapped in a six to seven-foot hole after the trench had collapsed up to the man’s chest.
Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished

The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
University of Louisville suing state board over accreditation issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facing issues over the accreditation of one of its programs, the University of Louisville is suing a state licensing board. UofL is suing Kentucky's Board of Licensed Professional Counselors over accreditation requirements for licensing of graduates from the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. The case is...
