McKnight's
Study pinpoints mortality risk after major surgery for frail seniors with dementia
Mortality after major surgery is high among older adults who are frail or have probable dementia, a new study has found. The results may aid clinicians in counseling patients and their families about treatment possibilities, the researchers said. Investigators from the Yale School of Medicine used data from the Centers...
McKnight's
Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab has ‘moderate’ effect on cognitive decline, new trial data show
Biogen and Eisai have released much-anticipated clinical trial data for their Alzheimer’s disease drug lecanemab. The phase 3 results, published Tuesday, showed a 27% slower rate of cognitive decline in recipients along with a 20% rate of adverse events. The results’ significance for patients is a matter of debate...
McKnight's
Vaccination study finds 9-month, 60 percent protection against omicron reinfection
People who have had COVID-19 gain 60% to 90% protection against reinfection if they have received a primary vaccination series, a new study has found. Investigators analyzed infection and vaccination data from a Danish national registry. The records included all people living in Denmark who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 or who were vaccinated between January 2020 and January 2022. This group included more than 200,000 people who tested positive for the virus during each of the alpha, delta and omicron variant waves.
McKnight's
Can texting reduce resident hospitalizations? $1M nursing home study aims to find out
A new study across 16 Missouri nursing homes will examine whether transitioning from fax and voicemail communications to a text-based platform helped to reduce avoidable resident hospitalizations. Investigators from the University of Missouri received a $1 million federal grant to analyze the effectiveness of the HIPAA-compliant Mediprocity text messaging platform...
McKnight's
Increasing daily protein by 25g lowers hip fracture odds by 14 percent in study
Women who increase their daily protein intake by 25 grams have a 14% lower risk of hip fracture, and underweight women may derive even more benefit, according to a new study. In a prospective study, food scientists at the University of Leeds in the UK conducted an observational analysis of more than 26,000 women to identify associations between factors in diet and health. For women who were underweight, they found that a 25g-per-day increase in protein reduced their hip fracture risk by 45%.
McKnight's
COVID mortality trending older, with 9 in 10 deaths in adults aged 65 and older
COVID is taking a much lower toll in the United States than it did during the 2021 delta wave, at 300 deaths per day now versus 2,000 then, but the majority of the deaths are skewing older, according to a new report based on federal data. Deaths due to COVID...
McKnight's
Room for optimism, leader says, despite COVID-19 deaths, winter of uncertainty ahead
Despite the rising proportion of COVID-19 deaths attributed to seniors and the uncertainty of what the winter months might bring, optimism found its way into Monday’s LeadingAge coronavirus update call. LeadingAge CEO Katie Smith Sloan reminded listeners of the joint statement her organization and the American Health Care Association/National...
McKnight's
Vision impairment, blindness affect 66 percent of nursing home residents in study
Vision impairment and blindness were highly prevalent and linked to morbidity in a study across 74 North Carolina nursing facilities. But corrective lenses may play a big role in improving resident outcomes, the researchers say. Investigators from the University of South Florida and the University of Colorado examined records for...
McKnight's
Depression drug eases Alzheimer’s agitation; new death in lecanemab trial raises concerns
A drug approved to treat depression has shown promise for easing Alzheimer’s disease-related agitation in a late-stage clinical trial. Positive results in a stage 2 / 3 clinical trial found that Axsome’s AXS-05 drug prevented and delayed recurrent agitation symptoms, BioPharmaDive has reported. AXS-05 is a pill that...
McKnight's
Nursing homes must PROTECT against tripledemic and viruses yet to come
As a provider of nursing home care and other services to more than 9,000 seniors and people with disabilities in New York City, ArchCare had to think out of the box when COVID first hit. The healthcare system, operated by the Catholic Archdiocese of New York, launched an ambitious and...
