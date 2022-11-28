Women who increase their daily protein intake by 25 grams have a 14% lower risk of hip fracture, and underweight women may derive even more benefit, according to a new study. In a prospective study, food scientists at the University of Leeds in the UK conducted an observational analysis of more than 26,000 women to identify associations between factors in diet and health. For women who were underweight, they found that a 25g-per-day increase in protein reduced their hip fracture risk by 45%.

1 DAY AGO