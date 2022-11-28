A Caltrans representative, Emily Leinen, shared with News Channel three that the Interstate10 tune-up project is expected to be complete by March 2023. "The contractor was hoping to finish early, and they were aiming for December 2022," said Leinen. The project was postponed due to weather conditions, holidays, and event travel. A statement from Caltrans The post Caltrans is expecting to complete the I-10 tune-up construction by March 2023 appeared first on KESQ.

9 HOURS AGO