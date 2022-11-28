Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Lincoln Memorial Bridge closure date set
We’re learning more about plans to close down a local bridge. George Rogers National Historical Park in Vincennes says some pedestrian areas in the park will close when the Lincoln Memorial Bridge closes. The bridge is set to close on January 9th for restoration work. GRC officials say during...
Caltrans is expecting to complete the I-10 tune-up construction by March 2023
A Caltrans representative, Emily Leinen, shared with News Channel three that the Interstate10 tune-up project is expected to be complete by March 2023. "The contractor was hoping to finish early, and they were aiming for December 2022," said Leinen. The project was postponed due to weather conditions, holidays, and event travel. A statement from Caltrans The post Caltrans is expecting to complete the I-10 tune-up construction by March 2023 appeared first on KESQ.
