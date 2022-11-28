Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Around 5:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. When officers arrived, they...
wdrb.com
Woman arrested for Jacobs neighborhood murder will need $500,000 to get out of jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman accused of taking part in the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood earlier this year appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday morning. Rickenya Wilson, 25, faced Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf for her initial court appearance Wednesday morning,...
wdrb.com
Police say argument over car keys led to man's murder in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man charged with the murder of another 21-year-old man in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood earlier this month faced a judge Wednesday morning. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Montez Anthony. Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf set his bond at $750,000. On...
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
wdrb.com
Former Louisville day care employee indicted, accused of criminally abusing 10 kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville day care employee is now accused of abusing 10 children. Racheal Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons. On Wednesday, a Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted her, charging her with 10 counts of criminal abuse.
wdrb.com
2nd suspect arrested in murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 25-year-old Rickenya Wilson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday morning. She's charged with the murder of Richard Bell. Another suspect, 26-year-old Deion...
wdrb.com
Clarksville Police searching for suspect after police pursuit in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect got away after leading police on a chaotic chase in southern Indiana over the weekend. Clarksville Police said they tried to pull a suspect over near Byron Drive and Greentree Boulevard. The man was accused of hitting a woman and threatening to stab her.
wdrb.com
Kentucky authorities capture fugitive wanted on several felonies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said they captured a man who was wanted for several felonies and led officers on a chase. According to a news release from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, officers from both the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Randall Greenwell Jr. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Wave 3
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
Wave 3
Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father is mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Andrea Perks was shot several times Wednesday morning on South 32nd Street and Hazel Street. Her father, Antonio Perks, Sr., just wants answers. In a matter of days he goes from planning her...
WLKY.com
Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
wdrb.com
MISSING | Louisville police asking for public's help to find 45-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 45-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks. According to a news release, Takieo Thomas was last seen on Nov. 6, in the 2700 block of Taylor Boulevard, near the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin Parkway.
Louisville ATF, US Marshals offering $20K reward each for 2 Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men are wanted on federal charges and the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for information regarding their whereabouts. The two men, 27-year-old Chicoby Summers and 28-year-old Jerlen Horton,...
Wave 3
Clarksville police searching for suspect accused of leading officers on weekend chase
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for a suspect accused of leading Clarksville police on a chase Saturday evening. Clarksville Police said around 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Byron Drive on reports of a man who had hit a woman at the location and threatened to stab her.
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
Worker who died in trench collapse at Southern Indiana construction site identified
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran after a trench collapse.
Louisville woman comes home from holiday to broken window, bullet casing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman came home from her Thanksgiving to find a bullet hole in her house Sunday night. Kayla Rhea was with her family in the living room of their Taylor-Berry home when she found glass around her Christmas tree. She eventually found a bullet casing...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
wdrb.com
Louisville Grows asking for help finding trailer after being hit by thieves more than once this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Louisville nonprofit was robbed, and organizers say it wasn't the first time. "It's really sad to experience theft," said Lauren Anderson, outgoing board co-chair at Louisville Grows. The nonprofit's Portland location, the Healthy House near 18th Street, has been targeted more than once. Back...
Comments / 0