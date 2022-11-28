ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: Teenager shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Around 5:45 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate 32-year-old man from Crescent Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 32-year-old man who went missing in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Wednesday has been found. Police issued a missing persons alert for Zachary Winter Wednesday afternoon. The missing persons unit said in an email that "Mr. Winter has been located safely in Louisville and will be reunited with family as of 1:50pm on 11-30-22."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2nd suspect arrested in murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 25-year-old Rickenya Wilson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday morning. She's charged with the murder of Richard Bell. Another suspect, 26-year-old Deion...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky authorities capture fugitive wanted on several felonies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said they captured a man who was wanted for several felonies and led officers on a chase. According to a news release from the Meade County Sheriff's Office, officers from both the Meade County Sheriff's Office and the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Randall Greenwell Jr. around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Father of 19-year-old killed in Parkland mourns her loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father is mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Andrea Perks was shot several times Wednesday morning on South 32nd Street and Hazel Street. Her father, Antonio Perks, Sr., just wants answers. In a matter of days he goes from planning her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

MISSING | Louisville police asking for public's help to find 45-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 45-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks. According to a news release, Takieo Thomas was last seen on Nov. 6, in the 2700 block of Taylor Boulevard, near the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville Police locate 29-year-old missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say a 29-year-old woman with a medical condition has been found. The Golden Alert for Deanna Wagner was canceled at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, a day after she went missing in the 6600 block of Eagle Wood Drive near Valley Station. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY

