ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Reward Offered For Arrest Of Federal Narcotics Suspects

The U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are searching for two Louisville men wanted on federal narcotics charges and are offering rewards for info leading to their arrests. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said it is offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested For Burglary

On Saturday just before 11:40 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department received a call from River City Recycling’s Grade Lane location about someone inside the ATM room of the cashier’s building. The arrest citation stated that police saw a man, identified as 42-year-old Peter John Barth IV of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Meade County Man On-the-run Arrested

A Meade County man who was wanted on multiple felonies and on the run from police for a week has been arrested. Randall Greenwell Jr. was arrested on Tuesday for multiple felony charges, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. Police began pursuing Greenwell on November 22 in the...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Marcella Faye Coates

Marcella Faye Coates, age 76 of Brandenburg, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born October 7, 1946 in Brandenburg to the late William Bled Wardrip and Lillian Francis Carwile Wardrip. Her son, Dana Edward Coates and brothers, Herbert, William, Charles and Richard Wardrip also preceded her in death.
BRANDENBURG, KY
wvih.com

Sandra Gail Humphrey Osborne

Sandra Gail Humphrey Osborne, age 61 of Brandenburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born on December 12, 1960 to the late Clay Velandinghand and Edith Kathryn Greer Humphrey. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Don, Bob, Joe and Terry Humphrey. She is survived...
BRANDENBURG, KY
wvih.com

Stephen “Steve” Phillips

Stephen “Steve” Phillips, age 69 of Lanesville, IN, formerly of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born May 30, 1953 in Newbury, England to the late Alton Teasley Phillips and Diane Neta Humphries Ham. He is survived by…. His wife: Glenda Phillips...
LANESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy