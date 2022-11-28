ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Art Briles Report

Liberty has an opening for its head football coach after a bombshell report dropped on Monday afternoon. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported that Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze will be taking the same position at Auburn after the latter fired Bryan Harsin a few weeks ago. Liberty will now...
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing

It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff reach agreement for 2024 season

The Rose Bowl was in danger of losing its place in the College Football Playoff expansion. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that an agreement is in place to amend the Rose Bowl’s contract. This will allow the Playoff to expand as early as 2024 from four teams to...
The Oregonian

World Cup DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $150 on USA vs. Iran

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The USMNT will advance to the knockout phase of the World Cup with a victory against Iran, and our DraftKings promo code presents...
NBC Sports

Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced. Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
OXFORD, MS
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Becomes Head Coach of UAB Football Team

A Super Bowl champion quarterback is now the head coach of a major college football team. On Wednesday, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) announced that Trent Dilfer will be the football team's new head coach. He will officially begin on Friday, Dec. 2 following Lipscomb Academy's state championship game on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Chattanooga. Dilfer has spent the last four years as the head coach of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. He is taking over for Bill Clark who resigned before the 2022 season due to back problems.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy