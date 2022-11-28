ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon men’s basketball optimistic guard Brennan Rigsby will debut against Washington State

The Oregon Ducks are on track to hopefully have guard Brennan Rigsby available for their Pac-12 opener. Rigsby, who has missed the first seven games due to a high right ankle sprain, took part in Sunday’s pregame warmups but didn’t play against Villanova. The junior college transfer practiced with the Ducks on Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena and Oregon coach Dana Altman is optimistic Rigsby will be able to debut against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers

No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
Oregon State’s 38-34 victory over Oregon produces 3 Pac-12 player of the week winners

The Oregon State Beavers claimed half of the Pac-12′s six weekly football award winners on Monday, two days after their 38-34 win over No. 9 Oregon. Running back Damien Martinez was named the freshman of the week, safety Kitan Oladapo earned defensive player of the week honors and Cade Brownholtz was named special teams player of the week. Oregon State claimed nine Pac-12 weekly awards during the 2022 season.
Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. to enter transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are losing a running back to transfer. Byron Cardwell Jr., a 6-foot, 206-pound sophomore, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. “I want to thank the Lord for everything he has done for me and I’m thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon,” Cardwell wrote via social media. “I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN”
Mailbag Podcast: Who are the candidates for Oregon's Offensive Coordinator?

The Oregon Ducks will need to make an offensive coordinator hire to replace outgoing Kenny Dillingham. Who are the names to know? Who are the people who will make this decision beyond Dan Lanning? What's the timeline for Oregon here? Plus, what do we make of Oregon's struggles on defense, the bad play of special teams, what bowl game could Oregon be going to, and what do we make of Oregon basketball?
Portland Trail Blazers fall 128-109 at Los Angeles Lakers, suffer 8th loss in last 10 games: At the buzzer

The reeling Portland Trail Blazers were no match for the hot Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers won 128-109 to add another layer to the Blazers’ continued collapse, which has been aided by the absence of Damian Lillard, who missed his sixth consecutive game with a calf injury.
