The Oregon Ducks will need to make an offensive coordinator hire to replace outgoing Kenny Dillingham. Who are the names to know? Who are the people who will make this decision beyond Dan Lanning? What's the timeline for Oregon here? Plus, what do we make of Oregon's struggles on defense, the bad play of special teams, what bowl game could Oregon be going to, and what do we make of Oregon basketball?

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO