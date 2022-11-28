Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ collapse at Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks lost to Oregon State 38-34 Saturday at Reser Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) await their bowl destination and matchup:
Oregon men’s basketball optimistic guard Brennan Rigsby will debut against Washington State
The Oregon Ducks are on track to hopefully have guard Brennan Rigsby available for their Pac-12 opener. Rigsby, who has missed the first seven games due to a high right ankle sprain, took part in Sunday’s pregame warmups but didn’t play against Villanova. The junior college transfer practiced with the Ducks on Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena and Oregon coach Dana Altman is optimistic Rigsby will be able to debut against Washington State on Thursday (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Oregon State Beavers land four players on 1st team and 10 total on Pro Football Focus all-conference squad
The first 2022 all-Pac-12 football team is out, and Oregon State is prominent. Pro Football Focus named 10 Beavers to its top three all-conference teams, including right tackle Taliese Fuaga, safety Kitan Oladapo, flex Jaydon Grant and return specialist Anthony Gould to the first team. Only USC (13) and Washington...
Oregon State Beavers rise to No. 15 in College Football Playoff rankings, pass Oregon Ducks
Oregon State moved up six spots to No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Beavers’ highest placing in school history. The Beavers (9-3) completed their 2022 regular season Saturday with a 38-34 win over Oregon. On Sunday, OSU finds out its bowl destination. The win over Oregon...
Oregon Ducks fall out of top 15 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
Oregon dropped out of the top 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings after blowing a 21-point lead to Oregon State. The Ducks (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) are No. 16, down from No. 9 last week after losing to the Beavers, who moved up from No. 21 to No. 15. Oregon’s...
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers
No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
Oregon State’s shot at the Las Vegas Bowl could come down to UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti acknowledges its Pac-12 pick for the Dec. 17 game is likely to come down to Oregon State or UCLA. Oregon State has pent up demand. UCLA has an enormous TV market. The Beavers are hot, having won six of their final seven games. The Bruins are, well, from LA.
Oregon State’s 38-34 victory over Oregon produces 3 Pac-12 player of the week winners
The Oregon State Beavers claimed half of the Pac-12′s six weekly football award winners on Monday, two days after their 38-34 win over No. 9 Oregon. Running back Damien Martinez was named the freshman of the week, safety Kitan Oladapo earned defensive player of the week honors and Cade Brownholtz was named special teams player of the week. Oregon State claimed nine Pac-12 weekly awards during the 2022 season.
Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray’s new contract worth $1.45 million over 2 years
Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray received a $100,000 annual pay increase in his updated contract, which takes the former Beaver linebacker through the 2024 season. The school announced Monday that it added one year to Bray’s existing contract. The revised contract, obtained through a public records request by The...
Oregon Ducks No. 3 quarterback Jay Butterfield to enter transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks will lose at least one quarterback this offseason. Jay Butterfield, a 6-foot-6, 216-pound third-year freshman, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. to enter transfer portal
The Oregon Ducks are losing a running back to transfer. Byron Cardwell Jr., a 6-foot, 206-pound sophomore, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. “I want to thank the Lord for everything he has done for me and I’m thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon,” Cardwell wrote via social media. “I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN”
Sun Bowl, Oregon State’s likely destination, sells fun and West Texas as second-oldest surviving bowl game
Veteran Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas has heard it all before about his bowl and the city of El Paso. It doesn’t have the glamour of Las Vegas. It’s not California cool like San Diego’s Holiday Bowl. Or the Rose Bowl’s prestige, the Alamo’s often premier game matchup.
Oregon State Beavers extend contract of defensive coordinator Trent Bray through 2024
Oregon State Beavers defensive coordinator Trent Bray, who turned one of the Pac-12′s worst defenses into one of the best in the span of a year, was rewarded Monday with a contract extension through the 2024 season. Bray, 40, took over OSU’s defense on an interim basis last November,...
Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu accepts invite to Shrine Game
Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is headed to a college all-star game. Aumavae-Laulu accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Mailbag Podcast: Who are the candidates for Oregon's Offensive Coordinator?
The Oregon Ducks will need to make an offensive coordinator hire to replace outgoing Kenny Dillingham. Who are the names to know? Who are the people who will make this decision beyond Dan Lanning? What's the timeline for Oregon here? Plus, what do we make of Oregon's struggles on defense, the bad play of special teams, what bowl game could Oregon be going to, and what do we make of Oregon basketball?
Trail Blazers feel sting of collapse against shorthanded LA Clippers: ‘It’s a tough loss for us’
The Portland Trail Blazers have rationalized many of their losses this season. Injuries. Turnovers. Working out the kinks. Jelling as a team. Building connectivity.
Central Valley Conference girls soccer: Player, coach of the year and all-league teams
It’s time to dish out all-league honors as the fall 2022 girls soccer season has ended. West Salem went 6-1-1 in league play and brought home the Central Valley Conference title. Check out which players took home all-league honors in 2022:. Player of the Year: Maggie Lapray, South Salem.
Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (17-3-1-1) take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (15-4-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Wednesday, November 30, 7pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Thunderbirds audio. Follow:. The box score.
Portland Trail Blazers fall 128-109 at Los Angeles Lakers, suffer 8th loss in last 10 games: At the buzzer
The reeling Portland Trail Blazers were no match for the hot Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers won 128-109 to add another layer to the Blazers’ continued collapse, which has been aided by the absence of Damian Lillard, who missed his sixth consecutive game with a calf injury.
Trail Blazers broadcaster Evoca TV warns it will shut down without more funding
Evoca TV, an Idaho company that broadcasts local channels and pro sports in Portland and other western cities, warned Wednesday that it is running out of money and may shut down at the end of the year. That would shut off the cheapest option to see Portland Trail Blazers broadcasts.
