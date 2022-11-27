ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hartfordhawks.com

Balanced Attack Leads Hawks Over Fairleigh Dickinson

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Hartford got back in the win column on Wednesday night taking down Fairleigh Dickinson, 74-66, at Chase Arena at the Reich Family Pavilion. The Hawks had four scorers in double-figures with Briggs McClain leading the way with a game-high 23. HARTFORD 74, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 66.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hartfordhawks.com

Women's Lacrosse to Host Winter Clinic on February 19

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford Women's Lacrosse team will be holding a Winter Clinic on Sunday, February 19. The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Al-Marzook Field at Alumni Stadium, located behind the sports center. Open to all current high school athletes, the...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy