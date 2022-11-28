Read full article on original website
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Inside A $33,000,000 Triplex Upper East Side Penthouse
Today Architectural Digest brings you to Manhattan's Upper East Side for an all-access tour of the triplex penthouse at 180 E88th Street, currently on the market for $33,000,000. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a full roof terrace with incomparable views, the penthouse at 180 E88th is New York living at its most elevated.
See inside a spacious, and super-cheap, $350-a-month Manhattan studio
This native New Yorker boasts the city’s greatest gift: An incredible apartment deal. Indeed, a New York City resident named Akasha has lived in the boroughs her entire life and now kicks up her feet in a jaw-droppingly cheap unit: a rent-controlled studio that costs just $350 a month. “I’ve toured over 200 apartments in New York City and we have officially found the cheapest one,” said creator Caleb Simpson at the beginning of his viral profile of one lucky Manhattanite’s enviably affordable pad. (Previously, he’s done videos about New Yorkers living in a former laundromat, an ambulance and a penthouse.) Exactly how...
Macdaily News
Man robbed of $95,000 worth of iPhones outside Apple Store Fifth Avenue
A man carrying 300 iPhones, worth some $95,000, was beaten and robbed near Apple Fifth Avenue early Monday morning, NYC police said. The 27-year-old victim was targeted moments after he left Apple’s 24-hour New York flagship at E. 58th Street. The victim regularly makes large purchases from Apple, as...
The biggest go-kart racing track in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this month
Whether it will actually be the biggest destination of its kind in the world or not, one thing is for sure: New Yorkers will thoroughly enjoy the indoor go-karting track that's set to open in Edison, New Jersey, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, next month. The self-proclaimed...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1079 Lafayette Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1079 Lafayette Avenue, a four-story residential building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Sander Weiss’s Brooklyn-based Gelu Durus Musica and developed by 1079 Lafayette Holdings LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam
Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
NYC opens new mega shelter in Midtown for migrant families
City Hall is opening a new mega shelter in Midtown that can hold some 600 migrants from the southern border — even as the flow of buses has slowed to a trickle, city officials said Tuesday. The new facility at the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue will be run by the city’s Health and Hospitals Corporation and Office of Emergency Management. It will replace the 300-room shelter and migrant welcome center that is already in the building and being operated by the Department of Homeless Services. It’s slated to open sometime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, according to an internal email obtained by the post Current residents will be given a choice to remain at the hotel or move to a new shelter run by DHS. This new facility will be the fourth mega-shelter opened inside a hotel to house the recent arrivals from the southern border, many of whom are seeking refugee status after fleeing the violence and chaos in Venezuela. The other three emergency sites — known as HERRCs — are located at The Row NYC Hotel, The Watson Hotel and The Wolcott Hotel. Details about the expected cost of the operation were not immediately available.
brickunderground.com
Bill bans criminal record checks, tallying NYC's vacant units, & more
Do you live next to an unoccupied apartment? The housing organization Open New York wants to crowdsource information to get a clearer picture (City Limits) New York City landlords could be banned from getting criminal background checks on prospective tenants under a proposed new City Council bill (abc7) An investigation...
6sqft
175-year-old church in Manhattan’s Rose Hill neighborhood to be demolished
A historic church that has resided in Manhattan for more than 175 years is set to be demolished, as first reported by Crain’s New York. Located at 154 Lexington Avenue in Nomad, the First Moravian Church served as an important meeting space for patriotic societies and women’s groups and played a critical role in welcoming Armenian immigrants to New York City. An application was filed this month for an 11-story mixed-use building at the site, according to city records.
Yes they cannabis: Hordes of illegal shops — some selling tainted pot — invade NYC
There are “likely tens of thousands of illicit cannabis businesses” currently operating out of bodegas, smoke shops and other storefronts in New York City — with many of the pop-up shops selling bad or dangerously tainted weed, a new study reveals. The survey, conducted by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association — in concert with the NJ Cannabis Trade Association and Connecticut Medical Cannabis Council — bought cannabis products from 20 unlicensed stores that publicly advertise selling marijuana, and had the products tested by an independent lab. The lab results found the presence of potentially deadly E. coli, salmonella, heavy...
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The Bronx
You better think twice before your impatience pushes you to drive down a bus lane or, worse yet, double park on one and creating a traffic jam. The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced last week that it has activated its automated bus lane enforcement cameras for the first time in The Bronx. They are now on the Bx12 and the Bx41 routes and will activate it in the coming days along the Bx19.
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
TikTok investor Tim Gong buys two condos at 111 W. 57th St.
Make a video of this big-dollar purchase go viral!. TikTok investor Tim Gong has just plunked down roughly $34 million for two luxe homes at 111 W. 57th St., the world’s skinniest supertall building that’s located on Billionaires’ Row in New York City. Susquehanna International Group, LLP,...
Bushwick resident says mice have infested her home for over 6 months
Councilmember Jennifer Gutierrez and other elected officials have been trying to hold NYCHA accountable on behalf of dozens of tenants from the Bushwick Houses that say their apartment conditions are unbearable.
bkreader.com
The Best Neighborhoods in Brooklyn forFamilies
When people think about moving to New York, they often think about the city’s culture, nightlife, casinos, poker en ligne, and the infamous “city that never sleeps.” However, when it comes to having a family, Brooklyn is a great place to live. There are plenty of parks and homes that are spacious enough for everyone.
MTA board member parks illegally while decrying drivers who break the law
David Mack, an MTA board member who parks illegally, said more cops are needed to crack down on lawbreaking drivers. David Mack has for months argued with top MTA officials over his parking privileges. [ more › ]
You Can Stay In A New York Airbnb That's A Yacht
Why bother with busy hotels and expensive apartment rentals when you can experience your vacation in New York City on board an elegant yacht?
