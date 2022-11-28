ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Revenge: Are Chiefs More Prepared For Bengals This Year?

Arguably the biggest game left on the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 schedule will take place this Sunday. They will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. As of now, Kansas City is 9-2 with the current AFC number one seed in their grasp. The Bengals are 7-4 and currently hold a wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture. Despite being in second place in the AFC North, Cincinnati is tied record-wise with the Baltimore Ravens, who have begun to struggle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news

Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?

With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey Week 13

Things certainly appear to be trending in the right direction for the Bengals, who began the season 0-2 but have since reeled off seven wins in their last nine games, including a three-game winning streak. That will be put to the test this Sunday when the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited on Wednesday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase continues to progress in his recovery from a hip injury. He is expected to return for Sunday's clash with the Chiefs, and a limited practice on Wednesday keeps him on track to do so. Our models expect Chase to see 10.2 targets against Kansas City.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13

Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Cincinnati Bengals

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face arguably their toughest opponent left on their 2022 regular season schedule. That team, the Cincinnati Bengals, defeated the Chiefs not once, but twice last season. That second victory allowed Cincinnati to prevent Kansas City from a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Due to the recent dominance that these two teams have enjoyed this season, this game should certainly live up to the hype and anticipation.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy