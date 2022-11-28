Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Chiefs missing two starting WRs ahead of Bengals matchup
To start the week, the Kansas City Chiefs were missing a few key offensive pieces at practice Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Revenge: Are Chiefs More Prepared For Bengals This Year?
Arguably the biggest game left on the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 schedule will take place this Sunday. They will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. As of now, Kansas City is 9-2 with the current AFC number one seed in their grasp. The Bengals are 7-4 and currently hold a wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture. Despite being in second place in the AFC North, Cincinnati is tied record-wise with the Baltimore Ravens, who have begun to struggle.
NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news
Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the entire NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals in just his second season in the league. Unfortunately for him, he has been sidelined for several weeks with a quite concerning hip injury. Chase was held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans despite Read more... The post NFL world reacts to fantastic Cincinnati Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Falcons are a...
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -130 on the moneyline in the game. The Raiders are +110. The over/under for the game is...
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Expected to Return vs. Chiefs in Week 13, per Report
The Cincinnati star missed the past four games with a hip injury.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Lions are a 1-point favorite in the game. The Arizona Republic: Lions...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 13
Things certainly appear to be trending in the right direction for the Bengals, who began the season 0-2 but have since reeled off seven wins in their last nine games, including a three-game winning streak. That will be put to the test this Sunday when the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited on Wednesday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase continues to progress in his recovery from a hip injury. He is expected to return for Sunday's clash with the Chiefs, and a limited practice on Wednesday keeps him on track to do so. Our models expect Chase to see 10.2 targets against Kansas City.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams are dealing with some players coming back from injuries. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Shoulder FP. WR Justin Watson...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Bengals have Chiefs, Bills in sights; Packers, Rams, Broncos near rock bottom for Week 13
Week 12 in the NFL brought a few key surprises but for the most part the better teams in the league worked more to separate themselves. Although there isn't too much big change near at the top of Sporting News' NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13, a few more hot contenders kept up the momentum while some better first-half teams continued to fade.
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 Opponent Overview: Cincinnati Bengals
This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face arguably their toughest opponent left on their 2022 regular season schedule. That team, the Cincinnati Bengals, defeated the Chiefs not once, but twice last season. That second victory allowed Cincinnati to prevent Kansas City from a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Due to the recent dominance that these two teams have enjoyed this season, this game should certainly live up to the hype and anticipation.
Comments / 0