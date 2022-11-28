Read full article on original website
Apple Music reveals top music in 2022 and listener charts
NEW YORK — (AP) — “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. "Stay," which...
Modest Mouse has 17 concerts left this year. We found tickets for $13.
In 1997, Modest Mouse released their seminal album “The Lonesome Crowded West.”. Now, 25 years later, Isaac Brock and the rest of the band are celebrating the beloved record with their ongoing “The Lonesome Crowded West 25 Year Tour.”. Already midway through the run, it appears the indie...
Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk
Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
Why Jefferson Airplane’s Grace Slick Said She Couldn’t Stand to Watch Fleetwood Mac Perform
Jefferson Airplane singer Grace Slick revealed why she couldn’t stand watching Fleetwood Mac perform.
Why Billie Eilish Fans Are Slamming Her Loving Words About Jesse Rutherford
"She's gonna regret this in 20 years," one person tweeted about the relationship, with another commenting, "Meanwhile he can't catch someone his age."
Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Music Publishing Drive Warner Music Revenue Growth
Warner Music Group, home to the likes of Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Bruno Mars, reported higher fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and net income Tuesday, with its music publishing unit growing revenue 23.9 percent. The music major said that top sellers in its recorded music unit in the latest period included Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa and Lizzo.More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Gough on 'Andor,' Googling Tony Gilroy and What Ever Happened to That 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff PilotTrevor Noah on Breaking Out of Politics With His New Special and Why Stand-Up Is the "Last Thing" He Wants to DoRoku Enlists Village...
Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year
Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
Christine McVie, of Fleetwood Mac Fame, Dead at 79
Christine McVie, the co-lead vocalist and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, has died following a brief bout of illness, according to a statement released by her family. She was 79. The singer's family announced her death via her personal Instagram early in the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 30. “On behalf of...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Billie Eilish on new music and new boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford: 'Round of applause for me?'
After revealing her new romance with Jesse Rutherford, turns out Billie Eilish’s love life isn’t the only thing flourishing. The 20-year-old says she’s also hard at work on the beginning stages of a new album
Apple Music Reveals Top Songs of 2022, Launches Redesigned Replay Experience
Apple Music unveiled its year-end charts ranking 2022’s top songs, top Shazams, top fitness songs and tracks with the most-read lyrics. The service also announced the launch of the redesigned Apple Music Replay, showing subscribers personalized music-listening trends. The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber took the No. 1 spot...
Bruce Springsteen Addresses Ticketmaster Outrage, Says He ‘Has to Own’ His Decisions
Bruce Springsteen addressed the controversial ticketing rollout for his 2023 U.S. tour for the first time, telling Rolling Stone he knows “it was unpopular with some fans” but maintaining that “most of our tickets are totally affordable.” When tickets for the tour went on sale in the summer, fans were outraged by Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing and costs skyrocketing up to $5,000 apiece. “What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, ‘Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.’ That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up. For the past...
Bruce Springsteen talks his new album and the 'constant issue' of concert ticket prices
Bruce Springsteen is changing his tune with a new album of soul covers, “Only the Strong Survive,” and it sounds great. The Boss breaks out into falsettos, vibratos and sustained notes aplenty. At a time in life when a rock singer’s voice usually diminishes, Springsteen’s is coming on “Strong.”
Olivia Rodrigo teases new music in Spotify Wrapped message
Olivia Rodrigo has continued teasing her hotly awaited second album, casually mentioning in her Spotify Wrapped message that “new music” is on the cards for 2023. The short video message was sent to Rodrigo’s top listeners on Spotify, coinciding with the launch of this year’s Spotify Wrapped effort.
Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Sets Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Depeche Mode, Halsey as Headliners
Primavera Sound Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, with Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, Halsey and more set to headline. The inaugural event will take place in Barcelona and for the first time, will also hit Madrid, across two weekends. FKA Twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, Calvin Harris, Le Tigre, Måneskin, Pusha T and the Moldy Peaches are among the other top acts in both cities.
Christine and the Queens to Curate London’s Meltdown Festival 2023
Christine and the Queens will curate the 2023 edition of Meltdown Festival on London’s South Bank. He picks up the mantle from Grace Jones, who helmed this year’s edition, and follows curators including David Bowie, Patti Smith, and Scott Walker. A mix of ticketed shows and free outdoor concerts, the festival will run from June 9-18. The first acts will be announced in the spring.
Bad Bunny Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist In The World For The Third Time
It’s that time of year for Spotify listeners to unwrap their Spotify 2022 Wrapped round-up, and Bad Bunny has made history as the music platform’s most-streamed artist in the world for a record-breaking third year in a row, with more than 18.5 billion streams. To honor his achievement,...
Rolling Stones Prepping Definitive Live Collection Featuring Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen
On the heels of announcing a box set of their ’60s recording catalog, the Rolling Stones are set to share a definitive live collection on February 10, 2023, via Mercury Studios. The 24-track album, GRRR Live!, will feature the band’s biggest hits from the span of their 60-year career...
Sam Smith, Shania Twain, Fred Again and More to Give ‘Gifts’ Via ‘From Apple Music With Love’ (EXCLUSIVE)
“From Apple Music With Love” returns during the week of Nov 25-30, when each day at 8 a.m. PT, subscribers to the service will receive exclusive gifts — ranging from live recordings, new versions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and mixes — from Sam Smith, Shania Twain, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Harry Connick Jr. and, to kick off the series today, a Boiler Room set from British electronic ace Fred Again. Fred Again (a.k.a. Fred Gibson) describes his Boiler Room set as “chaos.” “I was almost helplessly present,” he told Apple Music, describing the...
Conan Gray, Olivia Rodrigo & Taylor Swift Top Spotify Wrapped's Brand New List
It's that time of year again, Spotify listeners. You've probably already seen it popping up all over your Instagram and FYP on TikTok, but Spotify is back with its annual Wrapped lists. ICYMI: Spotify Wrapped takes subscribers on a deep dive into their most listened tracks throughout the year so that they can share them online.
