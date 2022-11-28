Read full article on original website
LEGAL NOTICE-1st Security Bank of Washington
Notice is hereby given that 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”), 6920 220th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043 has made application under the Bank Merger Act to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for its prior written approval to acquire seven branch offices of Columbia State Bank, Tacoma, Washington located at 506 Southwest Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, 425 Northwest Hemlock, Waldport, Oregon 97394, 98 South Oregon Street, Ontario, Oregon 97914, 715 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon 97130, 1806 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141, 202 West Main Street, Goldendale, Washington 98620 and 390 Northeast Tohomish Street, White Salmon, Washington 98672. It is contemplated that all of the offices of 1st Security Bank will continue to be operated following consummation of the transaction. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file it in writing with the regional director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office at 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square, Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105-2780 within 30 days after November 30, 2022. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.
Dori: Petition calls for entire Olympia School Board to resign after appointing felon
Barely one month after four Olympia School Board members unanimously appointed a convicted felon to fill a board opening, a no-confidence petition has been posted by community members, calling for the entire board to resign. Olympia parent Alesha Perkins, who is behind the grassroots group OSD Rescue, told The Dori...
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 22, 2022, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28842 An ordinance authorizing Tacoma Rail to update the Rail Rate Policy to include a Volume Investment Fund.
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW22-0116F
Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Submittals must be received by the City’s Procurement and Payables Division prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. For electronic submittals, the City of Tacoma will designate the time of receipt recorded by our email, bids@cityoftacoma.org, as the official...
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
Rantz: Seattle Council permanently defunds 80 cops in already understaffed police department
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently defund 80 police positions in a department that is dangerously understaffed. But they’ll tell you they fully funded the department. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has under 900 officers, with over 140 separations this year so far. The new staffing goal from...
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinances 28858 and 28859
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – On November 22, the City Council passed Ordinance 28858 adopting Chapter 9A.50 RCW into the Tacoma Municipal Code, authorizing the City Attorney to prosecute any person who willfully or recklessly interferes with access to or from a health care facility, or willfully or recklessly disrupts the normal functioning of such a facility, as a gross misdemeanor in the Tacoma Municipal Court. This ordinance will help protect an individual’s right to seek abortions or gender affirming healthcare. The Council also passed Ordinance 28859 amending the Tacoma Municipal Code to include protections against discrimination based on an individual’s actual, potential, perceived, or alleged pregnancy outcomes related to seeking City employment, housing, public accommodations, banking, insurance and wherever other class statuses are protected.
King County to spend $1.7B on public safety after mayors protest
(The Center Square) – King County’s recently adopted $16.2 billion biennial budget is dedicating $1.7 billion to public safety to reduce a rising crime wave throughout the county. Earlier in August, South King County mayors penned a letter to county and state officials to address the “rising tide...
Lakewood Doubling Down on the Wrong Mitigation Strategy For Waughop Lake
The City of Lakewood’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget* includes funding of another $250,000 to treat Waughop Lake with aluminum sulfate. The City has not otherwise made any announcement about this, but apparently the City staff and City Council are gearing up to throw away more of our money on a treatment that does not work, and that has already harmed Waughop Lake more than it has helped.
No. 22-4-01291-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS
No. 22-4-01291-1 SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE. personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal.
Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Lacey
Comcast has opened a new Xfinity store in Lacey to meet the needs of its local customers in Thurston County. Located at 4104 Martin Way East, #106, Olympia, the 1,800 square foot store features an interactive design and provides a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services – from smart home security solutions to Xfinity Mobile and Supersonic WiFi, which is capable of delivering speeds faster than 1 Gbps, as well as Comcast Business services.
City Silent About Ongoing, Potentially Flawed Investigation Into Former OPA Director
Charging Thousands of Dollars Per Month, Outside Firm Waited Almost a Year to Interview Former OPA Director. The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. Since the beginning of this year, the Emerald has been following and reporting on developments...
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
King County takes legal action against DSHS for leaving defendants with mental illnesses in jail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, King County filed a motion in King County Superior Court, asking a judge to award the county $219.90 per day for every day the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) fails to transport defendant Alexander Jay to Western State Psychiatric Hospital for court-ordered treatment.
Does a Massive 600 Pound Octopus Live Under This Bridge in Washington?
Puget Sound is full of octopuses, they crave the rugged bottom and abundant food supply of clams, small fish, crabs, and other slimy stinky things on the sea floor. Maybe that’s why the Giant Pacific Octopus, which can weigh up to 120 pounds, is known as the largest octopus in the world and makes its home in the Pacific Northwest.
Wash. PD warned about recruit's 'unjustifiable' shooting in simulation before death of Manuel Ellis
TACOMA, Wash. — Two months before he became a full-fledged police officer, and 15 months before he helped fatally restrain Manuel Ellis, Timothy Rankine behaved so bizarrely during a training exercise that the state's police academy warned the Tacoma Police Department about him, according to a memo obtained by The Seattle Times.
19K Seattle-area patients could face steep bills or be forced to find a new doctor
A dispute between the owner of the Polyclinic and a major insurance company could affect nearly 19,000 patients in Western Washington. It could leave them with a choice between higher medical bills or finding a new provider. The people caught in the middle are Regence BlueShield insurance customers who get...
The richest person in Medina, Washington
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Once a Food-World Darling, the Embattled Willows Inn Restaurant in Washington Has Closed
Following years of controversy, the acclaimed and embattled Willows Inn in Washington State has closed. The inn and restaurant, which has spent more than a decade on various best-of lists, has been donated by its owners to a local social-services agency, The Seattle Times reported on Monday evening. Tim and Marcia McEvoy have given the property—valued at $2 million—to Lighthouse Mission Ministries, which works to end homelessness in the area. The move comes after the Willows Inn found itself embroiled in a number of incidents, ranging from legal disputes to accusations of sexual harassment and racism to questions about where it was...
