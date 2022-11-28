ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Cowboys get news they’ve been waiting for since the summer

The Dallas Cowboys are finally going to be able to play one of their biggest acquisitions in free agency. It’s taken more than expected but wide receiver James Washington is finally having his practice window activated per Ian Rapoport from NFL Network. This means the Cowboys have up to...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools

Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Player On Tuesday Afternoon

The Cowboys created room on their roster this Tuesday, waiving defensive end Tarell Basham. Last season, Basham appeared in all 17 games for Dallas. He had 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Unfortunately for Basham, he has not been very active this season. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong,...
The Guardian

Jerry Jones, Little Rock and the photo the Cowboys owner juked for decades

Of the NFL’s 32 team principals, only Jerry Jones mugs for TV cameras during games, entertains reporters afterward, and has a stadium that’s a monument to his stature in the game. Even the most casual football watcher would recognize the 80-year-old oilman as the face of the Dallas Cowboys – America’s Team – the cultural institution Jones won three championships with in the 1990s.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Yardbarker

Revenge: Are Chiefs More Prepared For Bengals This Year?

Arguably the biggest game left on the Kansas City Chiefs 2022 schedule will take place this Sunday. They will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. As of now, Kansas City is 9-2 with the current AFC number one seed in their grasp. The Bengals are 7-4 and currently hold a wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture. Despite being in second place in the AFC North, Cincinnati is tied record-wise with the Baltimore Ravens, who have begun to struggle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game

Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Rookie has Seemingly Taken Over Starting Position

What has been the secret to the Dallas Cowboys defensive success? Truthfully there are a number of reasons. Dan Quinn’s scheme and ability to put players where they thrive. Micah Parsons playing at an elite level. The upgraded coverage play of CB Trevon Diggs. Aden Durde and the overall advancement of the defensive line. The depth and improved play of the safeties.
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: “I have no response” to 19-3 Monday night record

The Steelers have always been a tough out under Mike Tomlin, who’s now in his 16th year as head coach and has a .631 regular-season winning percentage. But Tomlin’s teams have been particularly good on Monday Night Football. With the Week 12 victory over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh is 19-3 on Monday nights since Tomlin took over in 2007.
PITTSBURGH, PA

