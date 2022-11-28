Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the US
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
Jalopnik
Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station
While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station. The launch of the 20-story Shenzhou-15 rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night local time, 10:08...
Gizmodo
China Launches 3 Astronauts to Its Fledgling Space Station
China sent a new crew to its brand new Tiangong space station on Tuesday. The astronauts will spend around six months aboard the orbital outpost, preparing it for operations. Update 10:20 a.m. ET: China launched its Shenzhou-15 crew at 10:08 a.m. ET on Tuesday, with the three astronauts expected to dock with the Tiangong space station about six hours after launch.
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
DIY Photography
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon
NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
Failed spacesuit pump aborts planned Russian spacewalk at space station
A scheduled spacewalk outside of the International Space Station was aborted on Friday (Nov. 25), after a problem was discovered with one of the two Russian cosmonauts' spacesuits.
SpaceX will launch a Japanese moon lander, UAE rover early Wednesday. Here's how to watch.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Japanese lander and UAE rover to the moon early Wednesday (Nov. 30), and you can watch the action live.
NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit: officials
NASA's Orion spacecraft was placed in lunar orbit Friday, officials said, as the much-delayed Moon mission proceeded successfully. A little over a week after the spacecraft blasted off from Florida bound for the Moon, flight controllers "successfully performed a burn to insert Orion into a distant retrograde orbit," the US space agency said on its web site.
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
Gizmodo
SpaceX Cargo Capsule Arrives at ISS With Tomato Seeds, Moon Med Kit, and More
The International Space Station (ISS) received a fresh batch of supplies on Sunday with the arrival of SpaceX’s Dragon cargo ship, marking the company’s 26th resupply mission to the orbiting station. The Dragon spacecraft successfully docked to the space-facing port of the Harmony module at 7:39 a.m. ET...
Idaho8.com
New era begins with China’s launch of crewed mission to its space station
Three astronauts lifted off to China’s nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country’s long-term presence in space. It’s a major achievement for China’s ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station’s role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth’s orbit is coming to an end.
Out-of-this-world record: Orion spacecraft goes farthest distance from Earth
The Orion spacecraft is now in the record books. On Saturday morning at 8:40 a.m. EST the spacecraft traveled the longest distance from Earth, surpassing Apollo 13′s record of 248,655 miles, NASA said. Orion’s still got a way to go as it will reach its maximum distance from our...
BBC
Golden asteroid: Nasa mission set to launch in 2023
Somewhere between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter lurks a massive metal asteroid known as 16 Psyche. Nasa has announced it plans to launch a mission to the 140-mile-wide rock in October 2023. The asteroid is thought to contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth a whopping $10,000...
PC Magazine
NASA Sends Moon Microscope, Solar Arrays to the International Space Station
SpaceX over the weekend successfully completed its 26th NASA resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Carrying more than 7,700 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and other cargo, the SpaceX Dragon took off on Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center using a Falcon 9 launch vehicle. More than 17 hours later, the cargo ship autonomously docked at the ISS, where it will remain for about 45 days before returning to Earth to splash down off the coast of Florida.
Gizmodo
SpaceX Set to Launch Private Moon Lander, Along with NASA 'Flashlight' Probe
SpaceX is readying a Falcon 9 rocket for launch on early Wednesday morning. The mission, featuring both private and public payloads, exemplifies the current state of the spaceflight industry and the changing manner in which we’re exploring space. It’s a fairly routine launch for SpaceX, but the mission packs...
SpaceNews.com
SpaceX launches new cargo Dragon spacecraft to space station
WASHINGTON — A brand new SpaceX Falcon 9 successfully launched a new cargo Dragon spacecraft Nov. 26, carrying supplies, experiments and new solar arrays for the International Space Station. The Falcon 9 lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A at 2:20 p.m. Eastern. The rocket’s upper...
satnews.com
Ready for launch — NASA’s Lunar Flashlight smallsat on November 30th
When NASA’s Lunar Flashlight launches, the smallsat will start a three month journey, with mission navigators guiding the spacecraft far past the Moon. The smallsat will then be slowly pulled back by gravity from Earth and the Sun before settling into a wide, science-gathering orbit to hunt for surface water ice inside dark regions on the Moon that haven’t seen sunlight in billions of years.
