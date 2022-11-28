Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Winter is coming: Temps plummeting ahead of snow
Wind and rain switch over to cold temperatures and lake effect snow as we transition from November into December.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Winds finally back off overnight; lake snow develops through the evening
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front moved through our area early this morning, and it really did a number on our temperatures!. At 1:51 a.m., it was in the mid 50s, but by early this afternoon, we’d dropped into the 30s. Eventually, temperatures will fall into the...
Wind, rain ahead of temp drop, lake effect snow
A little bit more sunshine today with variably cloudy skies. Temperatures respond accordingly with highs in the mid 50. Wind gusts near 30 with higher gusts this evening.
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Wind Advisory for some until 4 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front moved through our area early this morning. This has brought high winds to our area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for Cuyahoga and Lake counties, as well as the Ashtabula County lakeshore. As the front pushes east,...
cleveland19.com
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds tonight and tomorrow
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will track through the area early Wednesday morning. A mainly cloudy sky is in the forecast today, with wind increasing through the day. South at 10-20 mph. A milder day as temperatures rise above 50 degrees later this afternoon, and a very...
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong, gusty winds tonight and Wednesday; heavy rain arrives overnight
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will pass through northeast Ohio early Wednesday morning. Numerous showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will move in after midnight. The rain may be heavy enough to wake up light sleepers. Winds will pick up over the next few hours.
Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
Wind Advisory issued for counties east of Cuyahoga
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, and Lake counties until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
putinbaydaily.com
Gale Force Winds and Low Water Return
URGENT – MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY. LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY. GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY. For the...
$2.69 gas spotted in Cleveland; Here’s where
Gas priced at $2.69 was spotted at two Cleveland gas stations on Wednesday.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
I-90 reopens in Euclid after crash stalls traffic
Traffic is blocked in both directions of I-90 after a crash in Euclid Tuesday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights gas station loses awning in overnight winds
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights gas station was the victim of heavy winds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The awning over the Shell gas station at Noble Road and Monticello Boulevard was knocked over during heavy winds in the overnight hours. Store employees reported that no one was...
Holiday heart syndrome: Doctors warning about this ‘perfect storm’
Before diving into your tasty holiday feast and spiked egg nog, doctors are sending out a warning about a potential threat to your heart.
Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.
With road construction finally nearing an end and new restaurants opening, the street is poised for a rebirth
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio’s most dangerous intersections, according to ODOT (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), road work is now complete on Kinsman Road on East 93rd Street, one of the 150 most dangerous roads in Ohio. Officials say the intersection was prioritized for safety improvements after Governor Mike Dewine asked ODOT to identify...
Gas station canopy crashes to ground
The canopy at a Cleveland Heights gas station crashed onto the ground early Wednesday morning.
Ohio ranked among states with highest rates of seasonal depression
Ohio is ranked among the top 20 states with the highest rates of seasonal depression, a new report shows.
4 cars involved in Westlake I-90 crash
A car crash on Interstate 90 just past Clague Road has caused a huge traffic delay Wednesday morning.
Oldest record store in Ohio is closing at the end of the year
One of the oldest record stores in Northeast Ohio is closing its doors after more than 50 years of business.
Comments / 0