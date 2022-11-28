ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

19 First Alert Weather Day: Wind Advisory for some until 4 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front moved through our area early this morning. This has brought high winds to our area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for Cuyahoga and Lake counties, as well as the Ashtabula County lakeshore. As the front pushes east,...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

FIRST ALERT: Strong winds tonight and tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will track through the area early Wednesday morning. A mainly cloudy sky is in the forecast today, with wind increasing through the day. South at 10-20 mph. A milder day as temperatures rise above 50 degrees later this afternoon, and a very...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
CLEVELAND, OH
putinbaydaily.com

Gale Force Winds and Low Water Return

URGENT – MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY. LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY. GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY. For the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights gas station loses awning in overnight winds

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights gas station was the victim of heavy winds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The awning over the Shell gas station at Noble Road and Monticello Boulevard was knocked over during heavy winds in the overnight hours. Store employees reported that no one was...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

